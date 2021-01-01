hapabapa

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Sold DocuSign ( NASDAQ: DOCU

Our decision to buy or sell shares in a business is based on the same fundamental criteria. We begin ‘sell discussions’ when one or more of the three engine parts of our compounding machine (shown above) is cracked or broken.

In the case of DocuSign, the “Management” part no longer satisfies our requirements in order to remain in our investment portfolio. In the past 6-9 months, the company has had a huge turnover in both employees and upper management. In June of 2021, the board decided to get rid of Dan Springer, who had been a CEO of DocuSign since 2017 and took the company public in 2018. We found this decision strange as we thought that he actually did a great job growing the company over the past 5 years (revenues grew almost 5x from $519 million in 2017 to an estimated $2.4 billion this year).

Dan was faced with a very difficult, unprecedented operating environment just like all the CEOs of SaaS companies. From Q2 ‘20 until Q3 ‘21, during pandemic shutdowns, growth exploded from about 30% to 60%+, as there was a ton of pull-forward demand. The business doubled in about 6 or 7 quarters! As the world opened up after the pandemic, growth slowed quite a bit especially in comparison to these abnormal pandemic quarters. However, on a 3-year CAGR basis, growth was still very healthy (sales grew from $974 million in 2019 to $2.5 billion expected in 2022).

They also had to dramatically increase their sales force (biggest expense) to keep up with all this unexpected growth. New employees did not have a chance to be trained properly, but it still worked well as they had demand easily coming to them. Now that there is a very different demand environment, a lot of this sales force either needs to be retrained for normal sales cycles (land and expand) or be replaced.

Employee turnover also compounded with a lot of people who were with a company when stock was going up and up, and now that the stock is down so much from the highs, their stock options are no longer valuable. Having said this, we are not sure any other CEO could have done a better job managing through such a difficult operating environment.

Dan Springer was also a sizable shareholder in the company — per latest proxy statement (March 2022), he owned 3.6 million shares or ~$350 million worth of stock at the time. As part of our investment philosophy, we only consider an investment in a company if it is run by the management team that owns a meaningful stake in the company — we call them ‘owner-operators’. We strongly prefer for the management to eat its own cooking.

Currently, all insiders and executive officers at DocuSign own less than 1% of stock. Now that Dan Springer is gone, the company has NO owners — just a bunch of newly hired ‘agent-operators’, who will likely make decisions based on how they will be perceived by the public and the board and how it may impact their career prospects, which often runs at odds with the hard decisions that need to be made for the long-term health of the business.

Therefore, we decided to sell this position and reallocate the proceeds towards better ideas in our portfolio that meet all 3 criteria that we described above.

