Weekly Wrap 16/10/2022

Oct. 17, 2022
Add Value
Summary

  • Hedge Fund’s long short net leverage was at 37% (the first percentile within the last 5 years) coming into the inflation print.
  • The price action on Thursday Morning would have suggested an $8-9bn sale of equity due to levered ETF rebalancing throughout the day, but this reversed to $7-8bn buying of equity.
  • Empirically, studies have shown that with a high degree of confidence, Shelter inflation lags other categories by about 3 quarters.
  • Which factors outperformed this week, a quick look at CPI, what did the retail flow look like, more on that below.

  • CPI… CPI… CPI and what a rally: Inflation came in hotter than expected, with U.S. core inflation hitting a 40-year-high, saw all hope of a pivot from the Fed abolished on Thursday morning. A measure that the Fed has flagged as important to pin down is inflation expectations. The survey for consumer expectations saw inflation expectations rise for the first time in 6 months to 2.9% from 2.8%.
  • Oh, what a reversal: As soon as the market saw the CPI print, the market tanked by over 2% in what seemed like a reasonable move. Shortly after, what has been described as an assortment of algo traders entering the market, saw a +5.3% intraday reversal. There are many theories around, with SPY having over 20% short interest entering Thursday. The most prevalent theory however stems from the technical, with the 3500-level proving to be an important figure. In technical analysis, the 50% retracement from the high (March 2020 lows to January 2022 highs), is a Fibonacci retracement level. This could explain the reversal that occurred at this level on Thursday.
  • Hedge Fund's long short net leverage was at 37% (the first percentile within the last 5 years) coming into the inflation print. Shortly after, we saw what is deemed to be index level covering from these HFs.
  • According to MS, at the open, the price action would have suggested an $8-9bn sale of equity for levered ETF rebalancing throughout the day, but this was quickly reversed to $7-8bn buying of equity due to the price action. This, along with any shorting that took place in anticipation of momentum to the downside, would have continued to cover their shorts throughout the day.

Under The Hood of Inflation

What drove core inflation this month is an important factor to consider. Shelter, a category that accounts for ~30% of CPI, was up 0.84%. Empirically, studies have shown that with a high degree of confidence, Shelter inflation lags other categories by about 3 quarters. As was the case last week, if all categories are relatively mild, but Shelter is bidding up the CPI print, this is a positive sign for 2HY of 2023. This could prove to be the de-acceleration in what is known as the stickiest component of inflation.

Flows

Retail flows were roughly $3bn in outflows for the week, with selling concentrated in the Tech sector and buying in the Discretionary sector.

Weekly Factor and Sector Moves

Bloomberg

What To Watch Next Week

  • Housing Starts on Wednesday at 8:30 AM
  • Leading Index on Thursday at 10 AM
  • Existing Home Sales on Thursday at 10 AM
  • Lots of earnings this week, with 6 names reporting earnings this week that have an S&P 500 weighting of 0.5% or more. Also note that two of these names, JNJ and TSLA, are both above 1% of SPX weight at 1.40% and 1.91%, respectively.

Add Value
An avid equity analyst with years of experience working at some of the largest global research houses. I have a keen interest in identifying and diving deep into the weeds of a company to understand the story behind it.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

