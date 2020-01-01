What drove core inflation this month is an important factor to consider. Shelter, a category that accounts for ~30% of CPI, was up 0.84%. Empirically, studies have shown that with a high degree of confidence, Shelter inflation lags other categories by about 3 quarters. As was the case last week, if all categories are relatively mild, but Shelter is bidding up the CPI print, this is a positive sign for 2HY of 2023. This could prove to be the de-acceleration in what is known as the stickiest component of inflation.
Retail flows were roughly $3bn in outflows for the week, with selling concentrated in the Tech sector and buying in the Discretionary sector.
