The North American directional drilling services market is expected to grow at a CAGR from 4.3% to 7.96% in the 2020s, by the end of which the global market size may reach US$13.87 billion, mostly in North America.
Numerous oilfield services providers cater to the directional drilling demand, including Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), NOV Inc. (NOV), Halliburton Company (HAL), Schlumberger N.V. (SLB), Weatherford International plc (WFRD) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). However, beyond those big players, the rest of the directional drilling services market consists of a large number of small companies and is highly fragmented, characteristic of stage 2 of the industry consolidation life cycle (Fig. 1).
Not long after having survived the worst ever industry depression, today's directional drilling service providers mostly focus on repairing balance sheets and rewarding shareholders, and are still gun-shy about M&A. Such an industry condition is perfect for a growth-oriented firm - that is able to secure low-cost financing, negotiate value-accretive acquisitions, integrate diverse operations, and retain technical talents - to consolidate the directional drilling space.
Here comes Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CETEF), a North American directional drilling company that emerges to take advantage of that opportunity. Below, I present an analysis of this small-cap oilfield service opportunity, using the investment approach as discussed in detail in the 2021 and 2022 Seeking Alpha interviews.
Founded in 1998 under the original moniker of Directional Plus, publicly listed on TSX in 2000, and transitioned to an income trust in 2002, Cathedral Energy Services was converted back to a corporation in 2009 to concentrate on directional drilling, a rather challenging segment of the oilfield service industry.
Cathedral managed to grow its annual revenue to a high of $275.4 million by 2014 before the industry downturn the following year. By 2019, its market share in Canada had declined below 3%, and profits had all but evaporated (Fig. 2). Then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, sending the company into a struggle for survival along with the entire OFS industry.
Just when everybody thought it had fallen into oblivion for good, Cathedral Energy Services announced in February 2021 the appointment of Tom Connors as the new president, CEO and director. Connors was previously EVP at Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:ESVIF), where he was in charge of seven business lines, including directional drilling and business restructuring and expansion into new regions. He oversaw the acquisition and integration of two directional drilling businesses at Ensign.
With liquidity and the core management team in place, Connors then began to implement a new strategy of accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and technological innovation to expand the company's operating footprint in Canada and the U.S.
Under Connors, Cathedral went on an acquisition spree, to consolidate the fragmented directional drilling market. To that end, the company made six acquisitions within the last two years, paying a combination of cash and common shares at progressively higher per-share valuation (Table 1).
The acquisition of Altitude in July 2022 - the biggest transaction so far - expands Cathedral’s footprint in the U.S. beyond the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma, giving it a significantly larger share in North American directional drilling market, including a 9% market share in the prolific Permian Basin.
The impact of these transactions are manifold:
With seasonality considered, activity days in Canada increased substantially from the mid-2020 low. Average day rate in the country rose by 17.4% since 1Q2020.
In the U.S., activity days and average day rate are on the mend. Please note, the 2021 day rate was down due to lower revenue from rotary steerable system (or RSS) services, which are rented from a third party, and a reduction in ancillary sales (Fig. 4).
Consolidated revenue more than tripled from 2Q2020 to 2Q2022, with 2Q2022 top line reaching the highest level since 2019 (Fig. 2). Adjusted for seasonality, EBITDA margins also improved materially (Fig. 5).
Between revenue growth and margin expansion, adjusted EBITDA grew materially from 2020 to 2Q2022. As a matter of fact, Cathedral posted the highest level of second-quarter adjusted EBITDA since 2014 (Fig. 2).
Despite the impressive performance in the last two years, what Cathedral is projected to report in the 3Q2022 will most probably be a real jaw-dropper, because the company gains a full quarter from Compass and nearly a full quarter from Altitude. The powerful impact of the consolidation strategy will finally manifest itself.
Various signs seem to point to Cathedral possibly ripping the faces off short sellers in the next few quarters. Cathedral appears to be at the inflection point of a hockey stick-like growth curve (Fig. 2).
Given the recent accretive acquisitions, It is incredible that all the explosive growth projected for the next few quarters has not been reflected in the valuation. The stock currently trades at 3.2X 2022E EV/EBITDA or 1.8X 2023E EV/EBITDA; FCF yield is estimated to reach 19% this year and 42% in 2023. According to Seeking Alpha data, small-cap peers of Cathedral, including Independence Contract Drilling (ICD), PHX Energy Services (OTCQB:PHXHF), and Precision Drilling Corp, capture 3.5-6.2X forward EV/EBITDA, while its larger-cap competitors Helmerich & Payne (HP) and NOV Inc. trade at 11.5-13.3X forward EV/EBITDA. Obviously, Cathedral trades at a discount relative to its peers.
Cathedral's undervaluation may be explained by its misunderstood strategy as well as its smaller size. Firstly, six acquisitions in a span of one year (Table 1) led to a rapidly changing business, with all the moving parts for analysts to get a handle on. It does help some of the acquisitions are private companies. Secondly, investment money typically trickles down from large-cap such as Schlumberger, via mid-cap such as NOV, to small-cap stocks, in an oil upcycle; consequently, small-cap gems such as Cathedral are yet to be discovered by institutional investors.
I believe the next few quarterly earnings reports will serve as a powerful catalyst that may drive re-rating of the stock, possibly in the magnitude of 3-4X. Between a possible re-rating and the projected profit growth, there will likely be a lot of capital appreciation to be had. Once Cathedral has shaken off the penny stock stigma, institutional money is expected to chase the stock to the next level in market cap.
That attractive upside comes with a slew of risks, including operational, liquidity, and transactional factors:
It is reassuring the directors and executives of Cathedral control ~7% of the common shares, giving them substantial skin in the game and aligning their interest with that of retail shareholders. It is also comforting to know that, thanks to Connors, the company counts Precision Drilling Corp. and Wilks Brothers as strategic shareholders, who will likely play an important role in securing financing for future M&A deals.
Once struggling to maintain market share, Cathedral Energy Services - a North American directional drilling specialist - has transformed itself into a vibrant consolidator of its highly fragmented industry.
The company is at the inflection point of a hockey stick-like curve of growth. Recent acquisitions are estimated to result in imminent, explosive growth in top line, EBITDA and free cash flow. Yet the under-the-radar stock still trades at attractive EV/EBITDA multiples, and is still deeply-undervalued relative to industry peers.
The bargain stock price may not last for much longer. The neck-breaking growth and deep undervaluation could become impossible to ignore when the company reports its 3Q2022 results in early November 2022.
Therefore, I believe it is an opportune time to establish a speculative long position in Cathedral, in the hope of reaping significant gains as the company executes its consolidation strategy in a bullish industry environment over the next few years (Fig. 7).
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CETEF, SLB,HAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
