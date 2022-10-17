HJBC

Today I'm going to share with you what some other trusted sites think about Seeking Alpha's Top Quant Stock the French integrated gas & oil company TotalEnergies (TTE).

Seeking Alpha has back tested their Quant Ratings over the past 12 years and claims a 25% annual total rate of return. The test revealed that if you had invested $10K in the Top Quant stocks you would now have a $164,331 portfolio compared to only $30,722 if you had an S&P 500 portfolio. Quite a difference.

I will use info I found on sites I have found to be unbiased and trustworthy like Barchart and Value Line to compare opinions so you can make up your own mind.

TTE Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas ('LPG'), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical sell signals

.10+ Weighted Alpha

15.05% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

Loss .09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 59.49%

Technical support level at 50.36

Recently traded at 51.81 with 50 day moving average of 50.54

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $131 billion

P/E 4.22

Dividend yield 3.93%

Revenue expected to increase 28.10% this year and another 9.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 114.40% this year, decline 13.30% next year and continue to decline at an annual rate of 2.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy, 4 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets are from 55.00 to 94.00 with an average of 68.14

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 21 to 0 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 5 to 0 for the same result

57,100 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Value Line analyses the stock a little differently.

Timeliness a 3 or average

Safety also a 3 or averages

Financial Strength B++ above average

Price Stability 70 above average

Price Growth Persistence 15 below average

Earnings Predictability 5 way below average

3-5 Year price target 65.00 - 95.00 which in pretty close to what Wall Street expects

Price appreciation potential 25%-85%

Total annual rate of return 6%-17%

18 month price target 45-95 with a mid-point of 70.00 - a little higher mid-point than Wall Street

Seeking Alpha Ratings:

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Integrated Oil and Gas

Ranked Overall

1 out of 4714

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 248

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 19

Quant ratings beat the market »

Conclusion

It appears that Quant, Technical and Fundamental analysis all predict positive results from TotalEnergies in the near future but not in the long run. If you decide to enter a trade at this point I'd advise a very tight stop loss in case you are wrong. The chart below showing the price plus Trend Spotter buy, 50 day moving average and 30 day turtle channel may help you set your entry, exit and stop loss levels.