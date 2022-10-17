Today I'm going to share with you what some other trusted sites think about Seeking Alpha's Top Quant Stock the French integrated gas & oil company TotalEnergies (TTE).
Seeking Alpha has back tested their Quant Ratings over the past 12 years and claims a 25% annual total rate of return. The test revealed that if you had invested $10K in the Top Quant stocks you would now have a $164,331 portfolio compared to only $30,722 if you had an S&P 500 portfolio. Quite a difference.
I will use info I found on sites I have found to be unbiased and trustworthy like Barchart and Value Line to compare opinions so you can make up your own mind.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas ('LPG'), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
Value Line analyses the stock a little differently.
Seeking Alpha Ratings:
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.20
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.37
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.99
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A+
|A
|A
|Growth
|C+
|C+
|C
|Profitability
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Momentum
|B-
|C
|D
|Revisions
|A
|B
|A-
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
It appears that Quant, Technical and Fundamental analysis all predict positive results from TotalEnergies in the near future but not in the long run. If you decide to enter a trade at this point I'd advise a very tight stop loss in case you are wrong. The chart below showing the price plus Trend Spotter buy, 50 day moving average and 30 day turtle channel may help you set your entry, exit and stop loss levels.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is not intended to be a strong buy recommendation as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
