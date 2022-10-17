Consensus PT for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD): $65. Our PT: $71 by end of 1Q23 due to what we see as a late-stage pandemic easing cast against a looming recession.
What’s not entirely baked into the current price
The Las Vegas locals market early-retiree slot customer segment is less likely to be daunted by recession, as both their fixed-pension feed and expected rise in Social Security Cola buffers macro headwinds to a greater extent than believed. Population growth stirred by escape from high-tax and lifestyle challenges in many states are sustaining population growth in Clark County, Nevada.
Between 2020 and 2022, Clark county population grew by 2.2%, well above the national average, which is flat. Demographers expect the trend to continue. Long-term growth of the area is forecasted to reach 30% between now and 2040. The demographic prolife of new residents represents a match for the most valuable potential players in the years ahead.
The economic health of the Las Vegas macro economy will endure recession better than most. Though the spurt of pent-up demand may be waning a bit, we see a sharp rise of convention and meeting business fueling employment, translating to strong local returns.
And the attraction of its state policies in taxation represents a plus going in, to add to the discretionary income potential of existing and new residents.
The company’s transactional mentality in driving growth is expected to continue. Its timing in buying 50% of the AC Borgata in the early 2000’s and selling its equity to partner MGM in 2016 and using part of their $900m in proceeds to fund acquisitions in the Vegas locals market has paid off. We expect management to continue moving ahead with expansion deals by acquisitions.
TTM: Revenue hit $3.48b throwing off $1.21b in EBITDA. Given the gyrations of lockdowns, re-openings, and long re-ramps since 2020, we see this as an outstanding performance in the U.S. regional gaming space.
EV/EBITDA: 7.77 by any measure, very healthy. As we have often noted, among all metrics, this one is the gold standard for casino operators.
Discounted cash flow value according to Alpha Spread: $67.84. On the basis of the current price, the stock is undervalued 23%.
At writing, BYD is 71% institutionally owned. Analysts posting 12 month targets on the stock over the last three months ranged from a low of $64 to a high of $80. Our PT leans on the more bullish side because we see the stock as a value story at its current price as well as its going-forward position.
While there has been no tangible change in Flutter’s public statements that a spinoff IPO of Fan Duel was either imminent, being developed, or even under serious consideration, we continue to believe it will happen. Fan Duel is the market share leader of sports betting with an overall ~51% of the U.S. market according to their calculations.
BYD is involved with the company now, as they are a provider of that vertical to BYD casinos. Fan Duel is forecasting ~$3b in U.S. revenue for 2022. What’s more important is that by this last September, it was the first operator in the space to record a profit. It made $22m, and Flutter has said it expects the site to be entirely profitable for the whole 2023 year. Meanwhile, it is staying mum on a spinoff for several reasons, though assumed by savvy industry observers.
The first reason is tied into its complex arbitration process with Fox Sports, an early investor. The ongoing dispute is overvaluing the Fox equity. FLTR says it is based on what Fox paid for its 18% of its stock when it bought in, and Fox claims the value is what its market cap is today.
The other reasons, according to our sources, involve a disinclination of FLTR to move now when the company has just peeked into profit. “They’d probably want to wait until they get a full year of most of it under their belt to show the massive profits thus valuing any spinoff much higher than now,” reportedly said one executive of a competing platform.
No matter what the final resolution, it appears that, once again, BYD management had made a very smart investment at the right time in the right place. Investors will benefit from this longer term, but they are still buying BYD at a price essentially based on their casino business alone. “These guys know how to move their money a lot better than many peers in the space,” reportedly said one investment banker who had worked on prior BYD deals.
Our final take: BYD belongs in any balanced gaming portfolio now: Strong buy and Overweight due to what we believe will be a steady re-ramp of revenue and EBITDA.
