Commodities have been the star performer compared to other asset classes. Especially energy has been strong. The question is now: what should we do with our commodity exposure? And which ETF would we use to express our view?

We expect commodities will keep playing their important role as both a portfolio diversifier and an inflation hedge. We have a preference for energy. It is the best inflation hedge and the only commodity-sector in an uptrend. Based also on our trend analysis our top pick is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Commodities: star performance

This year all major asset classes are posting negative returns, with one exception: commodities. Due to their low (past) correlation with both equities and bonds, commodities are often praised for their diversification benefits. They certainly delivered those benefits this year!

Figure 1: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Commodities are also known to be an inflation hedge and they played this role also this year. The same is often said about real estate (equities), but so far this year this has clearly not been the case.

During the pandemic, the economy came to a sudden halt and commodities fell sharply.

Figure 2: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

After the covid-stimulus the economy rebounded strongly and commodities performed very well. The same can be said of equities and REITs, although they couldn’t match the performance of commodities.

Figure 3: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

When inflation started to rise in the second quarter of 2021, commodities performed their duty as an inflation hedge.

Figure 4: Inflation and interest rates (FRED)

Both bonds and equities performed badly as both short- and long-term interest rates began to rise at the start of this year. At that moment commodities showed their diversification benefits.

Figure 5: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

In June oil prices started to decline and this caused a fall in commodities, but also in stocks and bonds.

Figure 6: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Energy: star performance

When we take a deeper look at the performance of the different commodity sectors it becomes quickly clear that the real star is energy. The outperformance really started when inflation took off and was reinforced when interest rates started to rise as it became clear that the inflation wasn’t transitory after all.

Figure 7: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The picture remained the same the first half of this year: commodities performed well and energy was the star performer.

Figure 8: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The FED keeps rising rates and this will slow down the economy. This is a headwind for commodities. We saw e.g. that rising recessions fears caused the oil price to drop from $122 in June to $77 in September.

Figure 9: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The weakness in the oil price is probably also linked to the upcoming midterm elections on Nov 8th. There is a clear link between the price of gasoline and the popularity of President Biden.

Figure 10: Presidential Approval Ratings (FiveThirtyEight)

At the top of the oil price in June the approval rates of President Biden were very low.

Oil releases from the US strategic oil reserves certainly increased the supply of oil on the markets and will have contributed to the lower oil and gasoline prices (and higher approval ratings for Biden).

Figure 11: Strategic Oil Reserve (YCharts)

Gasoline prices dropped from $5 per gallon to below $4.

Figure 12: Gasoline prices (FRED)

We assume that after the midterm elections the releases from the strategic oil reserve will stop (and maybe even reverse).

Earlier this month OPEC+ lowered the production quota with 2 million barrels, which will of course also lower the supply of oil on the markets and hence support the oil price (ceteris paribus).

What’s next?

What’s next for commodities? One could start by taking a look at valuations. The below chart (comparing a commodity index with an equity index) is often used to “prove” that commodities are over- or undervalued.

Figure 13: S&P GSCI Total Return Index/S&P 500 Ratio (Incrementum)

The chart “shows” that commodities are currently undervalued (and bounded to return to the median value of 4.0). We do not agree with this view. Because commodities don’t deliver dividends or earnings it is not possible to determine a fair value for them. That’s also the reason why the longer-term returns of commodities are rather meagre.

For us Figure 13 simply shows what happened in the past: after the GFC equities performed much better than commodities and more recently things switched and commodities started to outperform equities.

We do however expect commodities will keep playing their important role as both a portfolio diversifier and inflation hedge.

Commodities are not only outperforming in the current inflationary period. Also in the past commodities had the highest so-called inflation beta.

Figure 14: Inflation Beta (PIMCO)

Commodity returns this year are much uncorrelated to those of equities and bonds and this was also the case in the past.

Table 1: Correlation Table (WisdomTree)

The question is now: what should we do with our commodity exposure? It all depends on supply and demand.

There are a lot of factors at play. Will the US economy enter a recession? What will the dollar do? Will the Chinese economy remain weak? Will inflation come down? How strong will the impact be of the energy transition (renewable energy projects, electric vehicles…) on the demand for commodities?

On the supply side: will the energy transition lead to under-investments in fossil fuels? Will there be more OPEC production cuts? Will the war in Ukraine drag on and hence limit supply in e.g. grains? What will be the impact of climate change and the occurrence of more droughts?

It’s difficult to predict the answer on all this questions. We are for sure in an inflationary environment now and we expect this to be so to varying degrees the coming years.

Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron, made it recently in an interview with the Financial Times very clear: “Annual capital spending on oil and gas projects is now about half the rate seen in years before the pandemic, even though demand for the energy has continued to rise”. Lower supply and higher demand usually translate in higher prices. A temporary recession will in the short-term lead to lower demand (and prices), but the longer term picture remains the same. And this is certainly the case when OPEC is vigilant to lower production if demand falls.

Commodity ETFs

Within the commodity-universe returns are positive along the board, but nevertheless there are some remarkable differences. The six commodity ETFs we will use in our screening are:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust,

Invesco DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC),

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP),

abrdn Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI),

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (DJCB) and

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (UCIB).

YTD the best performing ETFs are GSG and PDBC.

Figure 15: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Table 2 gives an overview of the performance of the Commodity ETFs (sorted by YTD total return).

Table 2: Performance (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

This difference in performance can be explained by the composition of the different ETFs.

The major commodity indexes are:

the S&P GSCI Index,

the Bloomberg Commodity Index, and

the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index.

These indexes are all constructed using liquidity and production figures. Given the economic importance of energy in general and oil in particular this leads to a heavy energy-weight. To avoid this energy-tilt the Bloomberg Commodity Index restricts weights of individual commodities and related commodity groups. This results in a much lower energy weight in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (36%) compared to S&P GSCI Index (65%) and the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index (63%).

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust follows the S&P GSCI Index and is the best-performing commodity ETF year-to-date, closely followed by the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF. The four other ETFs in our overview follow the Bloomberg Commodity Index (or a version of that index).

We will now take a look at the long-term trend (LT trend) of the different commodity sectors, to get a first idea about which ETFs might be the most promising.

When the LT trend is clearly up, we get a green light/colour. Vice versa, when the LT trend is clearly down, we see a red light/colour. In between the colour is orange.

The only commodity sector in an uptrend is energy.

Table 3: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The ST trend indicates if an investment is over-bought or over-sold. When the ST trend is oversold (a value below 0), we get a green light/colour. Vice versa, when the ST trend is overbought (a value above 100), we see a red light/colour. In between the colour is orange.

The only commodity sector in an uptrend is energy. We would expect that the most energy-heavy ETFs score best on LT trend and this is indeed the case.

Table 4: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Based on our trend analysis our top pick is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF.

Why not choose the Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)? This is a very good question. One reason why one should add commodities to the portfolio is the diversification benefits. Low correlations lead to lower portfolio volatility. We already saw that commodities have a low correlation with stocks and bonds. But also the correlation among commodity sectors is relatively low and hence delivering additional diversification benefits.

Table 5: Correlation Table (WisdomTree)

That’s why we prefer the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF.

Figure 16: Total Return Chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

What could go wrong?

Anything that lowers demand could cause commodities to drop. A recession in the US, further economic weakness in China, additional dollar strength…

And anything that increases supply could also cause commodities to drop. Continued releases of strategic oil reserves, an OPEC production increase, an end to Western sanctions against Russia…

We think that a decrease in demand is much more a possibility compared to an increase in supply. It remains to be seen to what extent this lower demand (if and when it materialises) is countered by lower supply. For sure, the US can’t keep releasing strategic oil reserves.

Conclusion

We expect the coming years to be (to varying degrees) in an inflationary environment. This has an impact on the performance of stocks and bonds. Due to their inflation hedging qualities and diversification benefits commodities should remain part of your portfolio.

Unlike stocks and bonds, commodities are not in a downtrend.

Among the different commodity sectors only energy is still in a clear uptrend. This could warrant an investment in the Invesco DB Energy Fund, but we prefer the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF: It is energy-heavy and offers at the same time the added diversification benefits that the inclusion of other commodity sectors bring.

This article provides opinions and information, but is not meant to be a recommendation or personal investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.