Investment Thesis

Despite the elevated September CPI at 8.2%, it is apparent that US consumers are not willing to spend more for telecom and internet services, with a YoY decline of -0.3% in the inflation index and in line sequentially. Thereby, explaining the massive churn that Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:NYSE:VZ) has had by H1'22. Though things are expected to improve by H2'22, we do not expect to see a massive improvement in its stock performance in the short term, assuming another FQ3'22 underperformance as seen in the last quarter.

VZ YTD Price Return Against T, TMUS, & S&P 500 Index

By now, VZ has already lost -30.63% of its value against AT&T (NYSE:T) at -21.94% and the S&P 500 Index at -25.30% YTD, due to the massive perceived destruction of demand. In comparison, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has already rallied by 14.93%, naturally attributed to its excellent projection of up to 6.3M postpaid net customer additions and 3% in postpaid Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) for FY2022. The company also had impressive EPS of $3.35 by H1'22 as well, indicating stellar YoY growth of 79.14%.

VZ, on the other hand, suffered -36K net losses in FQ1'22 and added a minimal 12K in FQ2'22, while T added 691K nets in FQ1'22 and 813K in FQ2'22. Both companies also have underperformed in their EPS, with VZ reporting $2.66 in H1'22 and T $1.42 at the same time, indicating relative YoY though the latter delivering a decline of -18.85% YoY (attributed to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery spin-off). Thereby, explaining VZ's poorer stock performance thus far.

Author's Rating History on VZ

Assuming another earnings miss, we expect to see more corrections for VZ to potentially the low $30s, given how bearish the whole market has been thus far. Assuming so, we expect to see the most opportune (and contrarian) entry point for those who are looking for excellent dividend yields at the time of maximum pain. This will be an interesting turn of events, despite our Hold ratings in our two previous analyses.

VZ Will Likely Continue Underperforming Ahead

For its upcoming FQ3'22 earnings call, VZ is expected to report revenues of $33.83B and EBIT margins of 22.9%, indicating a decent QoQ growth of 0.11% and 0.5 percentage points, respectively. Otherwise, an excellent increase of 2.76% though a moderation of -4.2 percentage points YoY, respectively, with the latter attributed to inflationary pressures.

However, with rising costs, operating expenses, and increased promotional subsidies ahead, VZ's profitability is expected to be temporarily impacted with net incomes of $5.39B and net income margins of 15.9% in the next quarter. It will represent a notable decline of -2.35% and -0.4 percentage points QoQ, respectively. Otherwise, another YoY fall of -8.02% and -1.9 percentage points, respectively.

Thereby, impacting VZ's Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation as well, with a projected FCF of $4.77B and an FCF margin of 14.1% in FQ3'22. It will represent a massive decline of -19.15% and -3.4 percentage points QoQ, respectively. Otherwise, another YoY fall of -14.51% and -2.8 percentage points, respectively.

Combined with its aggressive capital expenditure of $22.05B in the last twelve months (LTM), indicating an eye-popping increase of 29.57% sequentially, we can understand why analysts were concerned about VZ's elevated churn thus far, given its dwindling cash and equivalents of $3.33B on its balance sheet in FQ2'22.

Over the next four years, VZ is expected to report revenue and net income growth at a CAGR of 1.65% and -0.62%, respectively. It is evident by now that Mr. Market is more bearish than we had originally thought, due to the continued downgrades in its top and bottom lines growth. Current numbers indicate declines by -0.86%/-9.99% since our previous analysis in September 2022, respectively. Otherwise, worse by -3.47%/-12.30% in estimates since July 2022. Tragic indeed, though analysts' FY2022 estimates remain in line with our previous analysis for now.

Nonetheless, with moderated capital expenditure by 2024, VZ's profitability is expected to improve eventually, from net income/FCF margins of 15.1%/13.5% in FY2019, to 16.8%/14.4% in FY2021, and finally settling at 15.1%/15.1% by FY2025. We shall see, since this translates to a decent dividend payout growth at a CAGR of 2.01% through FY2025.

If VZ investors load up at the current share prices, we are looking at an excellent dividend yield of 7.55% by FY2025. Assuming another market correction ahead to the low $30s, dividend hunters will see a stellar yield of 9.16% or more. Impressive, since it represents an excellent opportunity for bottom fishing investors with higher risk tolerance and long-term trajectory. The drastic correction is significantly aided by the peak FUD levels, as the S&P 500 Index has also broken its previous June lows thrice to Mr. Market's growing chagrin.

So, Is VZ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VZ 15Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

VZ is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 2.41x and NTM P/E of 7.10x, higher than its 15Y EV/Revenue mean of 2.25x though nearing its lowest 15Y P/E of 6.96x. The stock is also trading at $36.38, down -34.46% from its 52 weeks high of $55.51, nearing its 52 weeks low of $35.04 and its 12Y low of $27.33. Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about VZ's prospects, given their price target of $50.55 and a 38.95% upside from current prices.

Given the reasons discussed above, we rate VZ stock as a speculative Buy at the low $30s. However, dividend hunters with higher risk tolerance and long-term trajectory may potentially nibble at current levels, given the stock's near bottom levels. In the meantime, investors are also advised to size their portfolios accordingly due to the massive volatility ahead. Beware of the mauling bear.