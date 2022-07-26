jetcityimage

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has been experiencing business stagnation over the better part of the past decade or so, with revenues virtually unchanged from around $30 billion from 2012 through 2020. Their profit margins have also been decreasing due to general inflation and the costs of raw materials, higher SG&A expenses and other expenses.

At the same time, they took on more long-term debt to make up for various expansion and diversification efforts, which in turn increased the amount of interest expense they pay each year.

All of this has resulted in the company's share price to peak around the final quarter of 2017 and has been heading down every since, losing about 50% of its value over the past 5 years.

But recent developments have me optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, especially in a rather volatile industry and broader market. Let's explore those and discuss the risk-reward profile for the company.

What Got Us Here: Headwinds

While the company has been able to weather most of the turmoil over the past few years, it has not seen any significant growth in sales or net income over the past decade. They've been reporting revenues around the $30 billion mark since then, with them peaking at just above $32.8 billion in 2018, growing by around 7.5% since 2012.

Furthermore, the company's operating expenses rose by over $1 billion over the same time period, from around $8 billion to around $9 billion. These factors have severely limited their growth potential, I believe, and they've grown their pre-tax income by 6.4% while their sales grew around 7.5%.

While their sales and pre-tax income remained relatively subdued, they took on a significant amount of debt, which resulted in higher interest expense. The company had $4.9 billion in long term debt in 2012, which ballooned to just shy of $18 billion at its peak early last year. This resulted in their interest expense rising from around $140 million annually in 2013 to $530 million annually over the same time period.

Another big negative for the company's sentiment is the lawsuits over their faulty earplugs by veteran service members who suffer from hearing loss. The company spun off that segment into a separate entity in order to avoid a big chunk of the downside and results should be trickling in as the lawsuits get underway. While it may carry a decent shot at settling against them, I do believe that the compensation for the lawsuit will be limited relative to the company's cash flow generating abilities and that the liabilities will be minimal.

Improving Fundamentals

With all of these negatives, the company has been working on diversifying their offerings and transitioning into spinning off some of their assets.

Spinning Off Assets

Most recently, they announced that they will spin off their successful healthcare business to its own company and enjoy some form of royalty program from its performance. This comes after they spun off their food safety segment to reduce the regulatory burden, which should bring in some synergies in the longer run.

The result of this is that the company's revenues have been trickling up and in the most recent reporting full year - the company reported a jump to over $35 billion in sales, a 9.9% increase over last year.

Debt and Interest Reduction

Beyond the organic sales growth initiatives, they have also been paying down their long-term debt as interest rates rise in the United States. Since their long-term debt peaked just shy of $18 billion, they paid back nearly $2 billion last year and another near $2 billion this year, as of their latest reporting quarter.

This $4 billion reduction in long term debt, which includes some debt associated with their healthcare and food safety asset spin offs, resulted in their interest expense declining as well - decreasing from $530 million at its peak to a projected $450 million in the upcoming reporting year. (Author estimate based on quarterly interest expense and debt levels).

This should save millions of dollars every year which they can use to sustain their dividends - which is one of the best reasons to buy into or add to an existing position, I believe.

Dividend Yield A Huge Bonus

A full turnaround and debt reduction plan will take time, perhaps more than just another year or two. While we wait for that take effect and fully influence the share price, the company pays a handsome dividend, yielding 5.2% at current levels.

That's significantly higher than the broader market yield (SPY) of around 1.7% at current levels. With a historical payout ratio of around 60% (last quarter took some charges which hiked the payout ratio by reducing EPS), I believe that the dividend is sustainable and that the company should continue to hike dividend by $0.01 per share as they've done over the past 2 years.

This means that even without any organic investment appreciation, investors will enjoy a solid 5.2% return annually regardless of what the stock or the broader market does. Given that the market has a historical return of around 7% annually, that's not too shabby.

Valuation & Conclusion: A Buy

Currently, analysts have quite decent projections for the company's top and bottom lines. They expect sales to remain relatively flat but for growth to accelerate, while net income is projected to improve as they focus on higher margin business segments.

2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $34.8 billion $35.4 billion $36.6 billion $40.3 billion Growth -1.62% +1.65% +3.38% +10.2% Click to enlarge

Due to margin expansion, as they focus on their better-performing business segments and as inflationary pressures are expected to ease, analysts project a return to profit growth for the company over the same 4-year time period.

2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $10.31 $10.78 $11.49 $13.41 Growth +1.89% +4.51% +6.60% +16.7% Click to enlarge

(Source: Analyst Estimates - Seeking Alpha Aggregator)

Another important note is that with the growth in EPS projected by analysts - the company's dividend is quite safe as they pay about $5.96 per share annually while they are projected to report over $10.00 per share in earnings.

While sentiment may be negative surrounding 3M Company with lawsuits and overall inflation eating into their profits - the fundamentals and underlying long term factors remain solid. With a 5.2% dividend yield and a 4% annual organic earnings growth rate over the next 5 years, I believe the over 9% projected annual investment return will outperform the broader market.

I am bullish on 3M Company's long-term prospects.