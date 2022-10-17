The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance group Unum (UNM). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list of highest Barchart opinion first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/4, the stock gained 1.96%.
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.50
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.14
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.94
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B-
|A-
|A-
|Growth
|B-
|C-
|B-
|Profitability
|B+
|B+
|B
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|A
|Revisions
|A
|A
|D
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|B
|B-
|C
|Growth
|C+
|C+
|D
|Yield
|B-
|B+
|B+
|Consistency
|A
|B
|A-
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments