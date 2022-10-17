skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance group Unum (UNM). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list of highest Barchart opinion first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/4, the stock gained 1.96%.

UNM Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

60.15+ Weighted Alpha

53.31% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 5.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.96%

Technical support level at 41.32

Recently traded at 42.13 with 50 day moving average of 39.44

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $8.54 billion

P/E 7.83

Dividend yield 3.09%

Revenue expected to increase 1.00% this year and another 2.50% next year

Earnings estimated to increase of 41.00% this year, an additional 1.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.89% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 7 hold and 1 sell opinion on the stock

Analysts price targets from 36.00 to 50.00 with an average of 40.85

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool agree and voted 157 to 16 that the stock will beat the market and the more experienced investors vote for the same results with a 30 to 3 vote

16,830 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Financials

Industry

Life and Health Insurance

Ranked Overall

46 out of 4714

Ranked in Sector

9 out of 660

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 22

Dividend Grades