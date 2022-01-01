Despite Interest Rate Hikes, ETF Investors Turn To Short-Term Bonds In September

Oct. 18, 2022 2:19 AM ET
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • For the ninth straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $119.4 billion from conventional funds for September.
  • Fixed income funds (-$55.0 billion) witnessed net outflows for the ninth month in 10, while money market funds (-$703 million) suffered net redemptions for the second month in a row.
  • For the eighteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$63.7 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $23.4 billion for September.
  • And, for the eighth straight month, fixed income ETFs (+$13.6 billion for September) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$9.8 billion).

People Walking on the Wall Street

uschools

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the ninth month in a row, redeeming $119.4 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for September. For the eighteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$63.7 billion). As a result of the 10-year Treasury yield rising 68 basis points (bps) during the month, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the ninth month in 10—witnessed net outflows, handing back $55.0 billion. Money market funds witnessed net outflows for the second month in a row (albeit only -$703 million).

For the fifth consecutive month, ETFs attracted net new money, taking in $23.4 billion for September. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the fifth month in a row—injecting $9.8 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the eighth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $13.6 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of just two of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$27.0 billion) and World Equity ETFs (+$389 million) while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$14.6 billion), Alternatives ETFs (-$2.5 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$377 million).

In this report, I highlight the September 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

View as PDF
FUNDFLOWSINSIGHT REPORT
114

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.5K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.