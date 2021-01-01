Towards the end of July I concluded that I was not ringing the register yet on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The company was seeing the initial struggles with inflation and while development boosts sales, overall it is a negative for the business as it hurts margins and volume growth prospects.
With near term earnings power being poor and uncertain amidst a massive inventory glut, earnings estimates have been cut by a dollar per share from the initial numbers. This makes that share price declines in 2022 have been more a reflection of reduced earnings, rather than reduced earnings multiples being applied to the business.
The look at Walmart starts with the 2020 results which were reported early in 2021. Revenues rose 7% to $559 billion with growth driven by the pandemic, as operating earnings rose 10% to $22.5 billion. Operating margins of 4.0% fell short compared to the long-term range, with margins traditionally having come in between 5 and 6%. These margins and a $5.48 per share number left upside if the company could boost margins, a huge and multi-year task of course in a very competitive environment.
After a strong 2020, investors and the company believed that 2021 could become a year with tough comparables, yet the company actually managed to boost margins to the mid-fours (following the Asda divestment) and lapping of some Covid-19 related costs, as the company ended up growing 2022 sales by 2% to $572 billion. Operating earnings rose to $26 billion, for margins of 4.5%, as earnings came in at $6.46 per share, a dollar ahead of the 2020 results.
With very modest sales and earnings growth seen in 2022, shares had seen quite some momentum, trading around a high of $160 in April of this year, at a 24-25 times multiple, albeit amidst very moderate leverage with net debt trailing operating earnings.
Shares of Walmart fell to $130 in May. While 3% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2022 looked reasonable, adjusted earnings came in a touch light at $1.30 per share amidst inflationary pressure, supply chain issues and higher labor costs. Furthermore, inventories rose from $46 billion to $61 billion (annually) being a clear sign of an inventory buildup.
In July, the company announced next profit warning, triggering a pullback to $120 per share. While Walmart hiked the full year sales guidance to 5.5%, that was driven by inflationary trends. Consequently, the company sees operating earnings down 11% this year, with margins seen down to 3.9%, as earnings are now seen between $5.80 and $5.90 per share. With earnings cut by almost a dollar since the initial outlook for 2022, the move in the share price really matches the cutback in earnings estimates, rather than a different multiple being applied to 2022 earnings.
I must say that after hitting a low at $120 late in July, shares have recovered quickly and have mostly traded in a $130-$140 range ever since. Part of the reason is that the second quarter results, released in August, were quite okay with revenues up more than 8% to $153 billion. Adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share were down a penny compared to the second quarter of last year as the true extent of margin pressure was not yet seen.
Net debt inched up to $32 billion following working capital changes (higher inventories) and larger organic investments into the business. Inventory balances are up some $12 billion to nearly $60 billion year-over-year, indicating that the worst of the built-up in inventories might already be a thing of the past. Despite intensifying currency headwinds, the company maintained the guidance for the year, a comforting sign.
With the passage of time, we see Walmart now trade at a 22 times multiple based on this year's earnings, still a huge multiple given the developments in the wider stock markets. This is to be achieved with margins sub-four percent as this is the problem, yet the opportunity as well. If margins would only reverse to 5%, it could boost earnings by one and a half dollar. In such a case, once achieved, earnings multiples would fall from about 22 times earnings to about 17-18 times earnings.
Furthermore, there is another recent move which has implications for the business and industry at large: the tie-up between Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI). This deal will grow Kroger's sales by some 50% to about $210 billion, equal to about 35% of Walmart's revenues here, albeit that Walmart of course has large overseas operations.
Investors in Walmart are apparently not impressed with the deal, not seeing a major competitive threat as shares fell 1.5% in a downbeat market, with shares starting the day around the flat line. The issue is that I still remain cautious on Walmart even as the second quarter earnings report should inspire some confidence. Current earnings multiples remain high, net debt inched up a bit, and the company is furthermore involved with minor opioid settlements as well, all not very positive signs.
With markets themselves seeing quite some turmoil, I am surprised to see the continued outperformance of Walmart. While of course it has a great long term track record, I remember that shares could be bought for years at a discount versus the wider market. Right now, it feels a bit rich despite the safety of the track record and scale of the operations.
While the Kroger & Albertsons deal is not a game changer for the industry, as Walmart might even benefit from some management distraction at Kroger, I am cautious as I do not see a sustainable path to historical margins of 5-6% here, badly needed to see real appeal in the shares of Walmart.
If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments