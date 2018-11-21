Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and StitcherMicrosoft laid off around 1,000 employees across various division citing global slowdown. Amazon Web Services to invest $5B in Thailand cloud infrastructure. Seeking Alpha Author Julian Lin Weighs-In On What To Expect From Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting. Catch today’s WSB article seekingalpha.com/wsb. Invest Successfully With Alpha Picks https://seekingalpha.com/alpha-picks/subscribe.
This article was written by
Comments