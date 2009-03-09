The one nice thing about bear markets is that most things go on sale.
Mind you there is an important difference between deep value and value traps. Some investors mistakenly think that speculative growth is now "deep value" just because its down 80% to 95% off the Pandemic bubble highs.
Do you know what you call a stock down 95%? A stock that was down 80% and then got cut in half... and then fell another 50% after that.
44% of all US stocks suffer permanent catastrophic declines of 70+% and never recover. These are value traps that you want to minimize in your portfolio if you want to achieve your financial goals.
There is one important difference between deep value blue-chip bargains you should buy in this bear market and potentially life-changing great buys that you should be buying with both hands.
That difference is fundamentals.
In a bear market a lot of crappy companies will die, and world-beater blue-chips will survive, thrive, and rise like a Phoenix from the ashes to soar to new heights.
Today I wanted to highlight six A-rated blue-chip bargains that you can safely buy for the long-term, and that could change your life.
These aren't just bargains; they are 50% or more undervalued blue-chips that are quintessential Buffett-style "greedy when others are fearful" fat pitches.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs of the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the best 50% off A-rated world-beater blue-chip bargains.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|A-credit rating or higher (2.5% or less 30-year bankruptcy risk)
|178
|35.32%
|2
|Discount To Fair Value 49.5% (50% rounded)
|8
|1.59%
|3
|Use "Build Your Watchlist" To Select The 6 Non-Speculative (No China) blue-chips
|6
|1.19%
|Total Time
|1 Minute
So let's take a look at what kind of world-beater blue-chip bargains you can get in this bear market.
I've linked to articles about each company, for those who want to read about their growth prospects, risk profiles, and overall investment thesis.
Here they are in order of most to least undervalued.
Again, in order of most to least undervalued.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
Over the next two years, analysts think the S&P could deliver 40% returns or 16% annually.
But my goal isn't to help you earn potential 150% returns in just over two years. My goal is to help you achieve life-changing income and wealth over the long-term.
So here's why it's worth considering these 6 A-rated 50% undervalued blue-chip bargains.
These aren't just blue-chips, they are Super SWAN quality blue-chips, some of the world's highest quality and most dependable companies. How can we tell? By comparing them to the dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|6 A-Rated 50% Blue-Chip Discounts
|
Compared To Aristocrats
|Quality
|87%
|89%
|102%
|Safety
|90%
|91%
|101%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|0.5%
|100%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.50%
|1.45%
|97%
|Dependability
|84%
|88%
|105%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.8
|32.0
|71%
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67%
|75%
|112%
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|A- Stable
|NA
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.04%
|1.85%
|61%
|Average Return On Capital
|105%
|67%
|64%
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|82%
|99%
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|56%
|63%
|Forward PE
|17.9
|13.2
|74%
|Discount To Fair Value
|12%
|51%
|425%
|DK Rating
|Good Buy
|Ultra Value Buy
|NA
|Yield
|2.8%
|2.2%
|79%
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.6%
|17.0%
|198%
|Total Return Potential
|11.4%
|19.2%
|168%
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.7%
|12.8%
|166%
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.5%
|10.6%
|192%
|Conservative Years To Double
|13.0
|6.8
|52%
|Average
|123%
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
Ben Graham considered a 20+ year dividend growth streak an important sign of excellent quality. The blue-chips that pay dividends here average a streak of 32 years.
Their average dividend cut risk in an average recession is about 0.5%.
Their average dividend cut risk in a severe Great Recession/Pandemic level downturn is approximately 1.45%.
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital or ROC his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
These A-rated Ultra value blue-chips average an ROC of 67%, or nearly 5X better than the S&P 500.
They have ROC in the 82nd percentile of their industry peers, a wide moat.
Their 13-year median ROC is 56%, indicating a wide and stable or improving moat.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk at 1.85%, an A- stable credit rating.
S&P also rates their long-term risk management as 75th percentile out of 8,000 companies it rates.
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|76
|
Good
|6 A-Rated 50% Discounted Blue-Chips
|75
|
Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|73
|
Good
|Ultra SWANs
|70
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
These Ultra-Value blue-chips have risk-management consensus is in the top 22% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and these Ultra Value blue-chips are good at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Now that you know why these are six of the safest A-rated Ultra Value blue-chips on earth, let's take a look at why you might want to buy some today.
For context, the S&P is trading at 15.6X forward earnings, an 8% historical discount.
The dividend aristocrats are trading at 17.9X earnings, an 11% historical discount.
These Ultra-Value blue-chips are trading at 13.2X earnings a 50% historical discount.
That's why analysts expect a 54% total return within 12 months. But they are so undervalued and growing so quickly that the 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 106%.
But my goal isn't to help you earn 54% returns in a year, or even double-your money. I want to help you potentially change your life by making potentially 100X or more in the coming decades.
A 2.2% yield might not sound exciting, but remember that we're talking about some very fast-growing companies here. In fact, analysts expect 17% long-term growth generating about 19.3% long-term annual total returns.
How impressive is that?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chips
|2.2%
|17.1%
|19.3%
|13.5%
|11.2%
|6.4
|2.90
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.8%
|8.50%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.85
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.5%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.4
|1.85
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.8%
|8.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.8%
|12.5
|1.75
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.6
|1.62
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, YCharts)
The Nasdaq yields less than 1% and analysts expect just over 12% long-term returns.
The S&P yields under 2% and is expected to deliver just over 10% long-term returns.
These 6 A-rated Ultra Value blue-chips yield 2.2% and are expected to run circles around almost any investment strategy and even deliver Buffett-like returns for years or even decades.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|17.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chip Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chip Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,553.50
|$2,199.95
|$731.31
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,413.37
|$4,839.80
|$2,682.87
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,749.18
|$10,647.33
|$7,479.56
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,824.36
|$23,423.63
|$18,771.30
|25
|$6,832.64
|$9,048.16
|$51,530.91
|$44,698.27
|30
|$10,034.74
|$14,056.34
|$113,365.63
|$103,330.89
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
With such rapid growth even a modest investment today could turn into a life-changing fortune in the coming years and decades.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chip Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chip Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.42
|1.50
|10
|2.01
|2.24
|15
|2.84
|3.36
|20
|4.02
|5.03
|25
|5.70
|7.54
|30
|8.07
|11.30
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
And it means potentially much more money than investing in the aristocrats and S&P 500.
This sounds amazing, but what evidence is there that these Ultra Value blue-chips can really deliver Buffett-like returns over the long-term?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
In our case, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
Still, studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion over time.
22 years is a time frame in which 91% of total returns are due to fundamentals, not luck.
Can these A-rated ultra value blue-chips run circles around the S&P and Nasdaq? That's what they've been doing for decades.
In fact, they've been delivering very consistent 22% annual returns, for 22 years, more than 2X more than the Nasdaq or S&P.
25X inflation-adjusted returns that have beaten the Nasdaq by 8X and the S&P by 10X, and that's including the current bear market.
Didn't I promise you superior income over time? Even though half of these stocks pay no dividends (yet)? Yes I did.
Cumulative Dividends Since 1999: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Metric
|S&P 500
|6 A-Rated Ultra Value Blue-Chips
|Total Dividends
|$803
|$4,218
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$446.11
|$2,343.33
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|8.1%
|28.2%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|0.80
|4.22
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.45
|2.34
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P
|NA
|5.25
|Starting Yield
|1.2%
|0.4%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|7.2%
|121.1%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|4.0%
|67.3%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
The yield might not seem like much today, and it didn't back in 1999 either. But today the inflation-adjusted yield on cost is 67% and investors have received 2.3X of their inflation-adjusted initial investment back in dividends that have grown at 28% annually.
Half of these stocks don't pay dividends and yet they collectively deliver superior long-term income than almost any high-yield portfolio.
Investing all of your money into six companies is not something that most investors are comfortable with, especially not 50% tech exposure.
The volatility can be extreme, including three crashes over the last two decades, including two 50+% declines.
So here's how to turn these six A-rated Ultra Value blue-chips into a diversified and prudently diversified high-yield deep value income growth portfolio.
Managed futures, like bonds, tend to do well during bear markets. That includes stagflationary bear markets.
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Ultra Value Income Growth
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.3%
|3.8%
|1.63
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|9.0%
|1.76
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.4%
|12.8%
|1.72
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.2%
|9.0%
|1.72
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.9%
|6.7%
|2.29
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|24.7
|10.8
|2.29
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Far better yield than a 60/40 with long-term consensus return potential that's better than the S&P and even the Nasdaq.
A consensus safe withdrawal rate that's almost 2X better than the 4% rule.
|Time Frame (Years)
|5.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|10.5% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS Ultra Value Income Growth Consensus
|Difference Between ZEUS Ultra Value Income Growth Consensus and 60/40 Consensus
|5
|$654,320.24
|$841,339.01
|$187,018.77
|10
|$839,480.35
|$1,387,943.78
|$548,463.43
|15
|$1,077,037.23
|$2,289,669.12
|$1,212,631.88
|20
|$1,381,818.17
|$3,777,231.27
|$2,395,413.11
|25
|$1,772,846.27
|$6,231,239.25
|$4,458,392.98
|30
|$2,274,527.85
|$10,279,577.78
|$8,005,049.93
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
For the average retired couple this ZEUS portfolio could potentially deliver $8 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZEUS Ultra Value Income Growth Consensus Vs 60/40 Consensus
|5
|1.29
|10
|1.65
|15
|2.13
|20
|2.73
|25
|3.51
|30
|4.52
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's almost 5X greater real wealth over a standard retirement time frame.
Thanks to a 50% bear market these blue-chips on their own have sucked over the last three years. A 60/40 hasn't done much better. But ZEUS Ultra Value has delivered nearly market like returns, and with less annual volatility and higher negative-adjusted total returns (Sortino ratio).
The peak decline is half as bad as the blue-chips on their own, even with 50% of the portfolio getting hammered by this stagflationary bear market.
Looking back eight years we can see strong 14% annual returns than surpassed even the red hot S&P 500 but with slightly less annual volatility.
Looking back 12 years we can see market smashing returns and 2X the returns of a 60/40 but with lower volatility and 2X better negative volatility-adjusted returns.
RYMTX is a 2-star rated managed futures fund that I think NO ONE SHOULD EVER BUY. RYMTX is the oldest managed futures fund, and I am using it here to show the returns of the overall ZEUS strategy during the Great Recession.
Far better returns than the S&P 500 and 2.5X more than a 60/40 with a peak decline of 27%, far below that of a 60/40 or S&P 500.
In fact, on a negative-volatility-adjusted basis, this ZEUS portfolio beat even the 6 A-rated Ultra Value blue-chips themselves.
How many balanced portfolios can beat the S&P 500 over time? This one did, and is expected to keep doing so in the future.
Half the declines of the market during even the 2nd biggest market crash in US history, and 1/3rd the peak decline during the Pandemic.
50% of this portfolio has been crushed by the stagflationary bear market. Without hedges or diversification it fell as much as 20% in September.
But with prudent asset allocation and risk-management? That decline was 8% in September 2022, basically the same as a 60/40.
During the Pandemic ZEUS fell just 7%, 1/3rd as much as the Pandemic.
The 2018 bear market was a brutal time for these Ultra-Value blue-chips, which fell 24% in October 2018 alone. But thanks to the hedging power of prudent asset allocation, the pain was a lot less with ZEUS.
ZEUS was dead flat during the 21% 2011 bear market created by the debt-ceiling showdown and US credit downgrade.
The Great Recession saw stocks fall as much as 17% in a single month, and high volatility blue-chips like these, fell as much as 25%. Yet even in October 2008, one of the most terrifying times in US market history, ZEUS did its job falling about 30% less than a 60/40 and 33% less than the S&P 500.
This is the power of diversification and prudent risk-management. This is the power of ZEUS.
This is how you can sleep well at night no matter what the economy or stock market do in the coming years and decades.
Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns. - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management
Market crashes, especially for high volatility blue-chips, can be terrifying.
But it's precisely because these blue-chips are capable of falling 50% or even 60% that they deliver such remarkable Buffett-like returns over time.
The higher the volatility, the more extreme the crashes, and the better the blue-chip bargains. And as surely as day follows night, the higher the future returns.
Is this bear market over? Probably not. Stocks haven't priced in a 2023 recession which now looks very likely.
But guess what? Just because the bear market likely isn't over yet doesn't mean stocks are going to crash -60%, -70%, or -90% like some permabear doomsday prophets claim (and have claimed for the past 22 years in some cases).
So shouldn't you just sit in cash and wait for the market to bottom at -35% to -40%? No.
Not when you can buy A-rated Ultra Value blue-chips at a 50% to 57% historical discount that could bottom a lot sooner than the market.
VFC, AMZN, AMD, PYPL, CMCSA, and ADDYY are six world-class companies that offer incredible and potentially life-changing opportunities RIGHT NOW.
What if the economists are right and stocks fall another 20% from here?
What if these blue-chips also fall 20%, despite already being screaming bargains?
That's not a 25% higher annual return, it's 25% higher returns over decades.
When you can buy world-class quality and long-term income growth potential of 20+% right now, at a sky-high margin of safety of 50%? Do you really want to sit in cash hoping for MAYBE another 0.8% higher annual returns?
That's a terrible reward/risk trade-off when some of the world's best A-rated Buffett-style Ultra Value blue-chips are offering slap you in the face "fat pitch" table-pounding opportunities.
I can't promise you quick returns with any blue-chip, not even these 50% undervalued ones. But what I can say with very high confidence is that if you buy these A-rated blue-chips today you're likely to be very glad you did in 5+ years.
And you're likely to feel like a stock market genius in 10+ years, when they could deliver life-changing income growth and rich retirement wealth.
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC, AMD, AMZN, ADDYY, PYPL, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns VFC, AMD, AMZN, ADDYY, PYPL, and CMCSA in our portfolios.
