The WisdomTree Q4 2022 Economic And Market Outlook In 10 Charts Or Less

Oct. 18, 2022 4:49 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • Global GDP growth is still expected to be positive in 2022 (excluding Russia) but is expected to fall fairly dramatically in 2023.
  • The U.S. Q3 2022 earnings season has just begun, and the outlook is for lower but still positive revenue and earnings growth.
  • Inflation will remain a primary concern for the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Scott Welch, CIMA

"I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in"

(Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, 1967)

When reviewing the current state of the global economy and investment markets, we recommend focusing on market signals and weeding out market noise. We believe the five primary economic and market signals providing perspective on where we go from here are GDP growth, earnings, interest rates, inflation and central bank policy.

GDP Growth

Some argue we have entered a technical recession because there was negative GDP growth in each of the first two quarters. Others argue that the continuance of a strong labor market suggests we have not. Either way, the economy is slowing and expected to be sluggish or recessionary in 2023.

Real Gross Domestic Product

Real Gross Domestic Product

Global GDP growth is still expected to be positive in 2022 (excluding Russia) but is expected to fall fairly dramatically in 2023.

Real GDP Growth Projections for 2022 and 2023

Real GDP Growth Projections for 2022 and 2023

Translation: A recession is on the horizon. The bears suggest we are already in one, while the bulls suggest we won't see it until 2023. There remains positive economic news, but many indicators are declining. In the U.S., much will depend on the Federal Reserve's actions and the corresponding effect on consumer and investor behavior.

The Fed, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war and rising geopolitical tensions continue to be the three dominant "known unknowns" in this outlook.

Earnings

The U.S. Q3 2022 earnings season has just begun, and the outlook is for lower but still positive revenue and earnings growth. Future estimates are also positive but muted. We will know a great deal more as we roll through the Q3 earnings season and hear future guidance from corporate CEOs.

Quarterly Earnings & Revenue Growth (YoY)

Quarterly Earnings & Revenue Growth (YoY)

Global earnings expectations and valuations are a bit at odds with general investor sentiment. The terrible market through the first three quarters brought global valuations to well below their 25-year average. Is it a case of "be greedy when others are fearful?" We recommend you consider hedging the currency risk of non-U.S. investments.

International Equity Earnings and Valuations

International Equity Earnings and Valuations

Translation: We have entered a period of great uncertainty with respect to the equity markets. All eyes are on Q3 earnings and future guidance. Valuations have fallen to the point where many markets are attractively priced from a historical perspective, but we expect increased volatility as we move through the fourth quarter.

We saw a strong factor rotation away from growth and toward value and dividend stocks in the first three quarters of 2022. While we believe this trend will continue, we remain diversified by risk factor within our Portfolios because volatile markets can change direction quickly.

We also believe quality (i.e., companies with strong balance sheets, earnings and cash flows) may become increasingly important as we sail into the potentially volatile seas of the remainder of 2022.

Interest Rates and Spreads

The yield curve has become an item of intense focus these days. With the economy slowing and the Fed engaged in both aggressive rate hikes and quantitative easing, there is a great deal of uncertainty about what the yield curve might be telling us regarding the possibility of recession. Many people focus on the spread between the 10-Year and 3-monthTreasury rate-an inversion is viewed as a harbinger of recession. We're not there (yet).

Interest Rates and Spreads

The Treasury real yield (nominal rates minus inflation) curve is positive across the maturity spectrum, meaning investors can earn a real return on their bond portfolios again.

U.S. Treasury Real Yields (%)

U.S. Treasury Real Yields (%)

Credit spreads have risen in anticipation of an economic slowdown. But corporate balance sheets are in decent shape, so coupons should be safe. We recently increased the duration of our strategic fixed income model but maintain a short duration relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, as well as an over-weight allocation to quality credit.

We believe there may be relative value in high-yield and interest rate hedged bonds, and we still like floating rate Treasuries.

U.S. Treasury Real Yields (%)

Translation: Recently, we slightly increased duration within our Fixed Income Portfolios but maintain a short duration position and an overweight allocation to quality credit relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. We are comfortable there but are paying closer attention to the duration trade. Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index: The Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index or "the Agg" is a broad-based fixed-income index used by bond traders and the managers of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a benchmark to measure their relative performance.

Inflation

Inflation will remain a primary concern for the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023. The Fed remains aggressively hawkish, and all eyes will be on the central bank's behavior and actions as we move through the fourth quarter.

There may be signs we are seeing peak inflation levels as the economy cools, supply chains re-open and oil prices stabilize (although this could change if OPEC decides to cut supply as it has indicated it plans to do). But we believe inflation will remain "sticky" and it will take some time to even approach the Fed's target levels.

Inflation

Global commodities cooled significantly over the past several months, as the market priced in a slowing global economy. The biggest variable now will be OPEC actions and the corresponding effect on oil prices. Some analysts are anticipating a return to $100 per barrel oil if the organization decides to lower production.

Inflation

Translation: Inflation remains the story of 2022, and will probably be so well into 2023. All eyes will be on the Fed through the fourth quarter as it has its last two FOMC meetings in November and December.

We note that rising inflation is not just a U.S. phenomenon-it is global. Other central banks have also begun their own rate hike regimes, even in the face of a slowing global economy.

Central Bank Policy

We see an interesting situation with respect to the Fed. In its latest dot plot, most members seem to be sticking with the rate hike regime well into 2023. But the market may be pricing in a different outcome-one in which the Fed begins easing again in the second half of next year.

Central Bank Policy

Translation: All eyes are on the Fed. Our base case is that the Fed will maintain its rate hike regime through this year and into 2023. Inflation is proving to be stubborn, and the Fed seems to realize it stayed "too loose for too long" and is trying to make up for lost time.

Summary

When focusing on what we believe are the primary market signals, the "condition our condition is in" is uncertain. Economic growth is slowing. Earnings are expected to fall but be mildly positive. The labor market remains strong and consumer spending remains solid. Combined with high inflation, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, OPEC, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China and Iran, these are volatile and uncertain times.

We've already witnessed a significant factor rotation toward value and dividend stocks, both of which at least partially mitigated the broad market downturn through the first three quarters of 2022. We think that trend will continue, but we maintain our belief in risk factor diversification throughout our Portfolios. The bond market has become interesting again.

So, we believe we are in for increased volatility, and we continue to recommend focusing on a longer-term time horizon and the construction of "all weather" portfolios, diversified at both the asset class and risk factor levels.

Scott Welch

Scott Welch, CIMA, Chief Investment Officer, Model Portfolios

Scott Welch is the CIO of Model Portfolios at WisdomTree Asset Management, a provider of factor-based ETFs and differentiated model portfolio solutions. In this capacity he oversees the creation and ongoing management of the WisdomTree model portfolio solution set. He is also a member of the WisdomTree Asset Allocation and Investment Committees. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Scott was the Chief Investment Officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, a provider of outsourced investment research, portfolio management, technology, and practice management solutions to RIAs and advisory teams making the move to independence. He remains an outside member of the Dynasty Investment Committee. He sits on the Board of Directors of IWI, the Advisory Board of the ABA Wealth Management & Trust Conference, and the Editorial Advisory Boards of the Journal of Wealth Management and the IWI Investments & Wealth Monitor. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.67K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.