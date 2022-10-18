Roche: Comment On Q3 Results

Oct. 18, 2022 5:00 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYRHHVF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • In the first nine months of 2022, the Swiss multinational records solid results in both divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.
  • New drug development will outpace biosimilar competition.
  • In line with our estimates, Roche expects to increase its DPS. Neutral rating maintained.

Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

Here at the Lab, we recently analyzed Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) with a publication called new drugs will outpace biosimilar competition. In our last article, we answered the following questions:

  1. Is Roche's dividend at risk? We are very confident in the company's ability to increase its DPS in line with its EPS growth; so rather than a dividend cut, we are forecasting a dividend increase;
  2. Is Roche losing a moment on turnover? Partially yes, the reason was the positive effect related to COVID-19 sales. As explained in our recent analysis, we deep-dive into Roche's promising portfolio which has the top-line sales potential of outpacing biosimilar competition with a 5% CAGR growth over the next few years;
  3. Is Roche fairly valued? Yes, here at the Lab, we reiterate our neutral rating, but we are optimistic for the long run company's development.

Q3 Results comment

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant delivered a turnover of CHF 47 billion in the first nine months. However, the beneficiary sales recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic are easing. Despite that, turnover rose by 2%. A large portion comes from the Pharmaceuticals division, which is confirmed at the levels of the previous year, with revenues at CHF 33.2 billion. Also, the Diagnostics branch division is still paying off. Indeed, revenues increased by 6% and reached CHF 13.8 billion. The division's business was mainly driven by Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Roche sales

Roche sales

Cross-checking Wall Street consensus estimate, Roche missed turnover expectations by 4% on average. At the divisional level, the Pharmaceutical division was particularly weak with the only exception of Vabysmo which was above consensus by almost 20%. The division was also impacted by lower COVID-19 sales mainly due to lower sales of Ronapreve and Actemra drugs. In the Diagnostic division, Q3 2021 sales were considerably down for the same reason - lower sales on the diagnostic for COVID-19. Looking at the details, Roche achieved CHF 600 million in sales against last year's quarterly results of CHF 1 billion. Important to consider was also the FX implication at Roche's latest 3-month accounts, in Europe, Japan, and the US, the company recorded a -7%, -12% and +4% respectively on the currency evolution. To sum up, here at the Lab, we are forecasting a miss of CHF 250 million in sales for the whole of 2022.

Conclusion and Valuation

To move on with our first three questions, Roche confirmed its sales target as well as an optimistic outlook on a growing dividend per share. Regarding the valuation, we positively view the latest company news and its recent update on Roche's new drug pipeline. All are in line with our estimates and expectations. Therefore, in light of our recent publication, we maintain our neutral rating with a price target of CHF 350 per share.

Roche 2022 guidance

Roche 2022 guidance

Source: Roche Q3 results presentation

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.71K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.