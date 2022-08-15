GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) reported its Q2 2022 financial results on August 15, 2022, and produced payment processing volume of $1 billion for the first time.
The company provides a range of payment processing and related software and services to businesses in the U.S. and internationally.
I'm generally not optimistic on GBOX' business in the face of rising gateway/ISO fees and growing operating expenses, so I'm on hold for GBOX in the near term.
San Diego, California-based GreenBox was founded to develop point of sale, delivery payments and financial management software and related services.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Fredi Nisan, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously founder of Firmness and also launched Brava POS.
The company's primary offerings include:
DEL - delivery app APIs
PAY - payment app APIs
QuickCard Payment System - cash management
POS Solutions - Point of sale hardware/software
Loopz Software Solution - mobile delivery service operations
Crypto payouts
Forex
According to a 2019 market research report, the market for payment processing services is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued growth in the number of merchants seeking integrated payment processing solutions and the entrance of new market participants with new technology offerings.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
PayPal
Global Payments
Block
Wirecard
Visa
Jack Henry & Associates
Paysafe Group
Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following chart:
Gross profit by quarter has varied materially as the chart shows here:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen sharply in recent quarters, a worrying result:
Operating losses by quarter have been significantly negative:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated substantially in recent quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, GBOX's stock price has fallen 86.4% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' drop of around 18%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.91
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
57.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-88.7%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-84.6%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$46,300,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$78,570,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$10,400,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.57
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022's results, management highlighted the record processing volume result in excess of $1 billion, double its same quarter resulted in 2021.
The firm also continued development of its dollar-backed stablecoin platform, Coyni and made further integration progress from recent M&A activity.
GBOX also made progress deploying its digital payment solutions to American Samoa through its relationship with the Territorial Bank of American Samoa, and now has 13% market share.
Management believes its recent Transact Europe acquisition will enable delivery of its solutions to Europe and the UK as well as being a 'gateway into the Asian market.'
As to its financial results, net revenue rose in the first half of 2022 by 6.6% over the prior year's same period, due to an increase in processing volume.
This affected its gross profit, which was down sharply year-over-year from higher fees paid to gateways and ISOs.
Operating expenses rose significantly due to growing headcount and investment in R&D.
The firm booked net income as a result of changes in fair market value of derivative liabilities.
For the balance sheet, GBOX ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $29.1 million and restricted cash of $26.5 million and $59.4 million in long-term debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $10.6 million.
Looking ahead, management sees increasing ACH volume and some contribution from its Coyni stablecoin business and adjusted EBITDA reaching breakeven in Q3 and positive $3 million in Q4.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing GBOX at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 2.9x, which is low for its level of revenue growth but unsurprising given its reduced gross profit and higher operating losses.
Also, after the earnings call, management announced the convertible note term extension of one year and interest payments to be paid in company stock instead of cash.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is an unfavorable cost structure, both in terms of its gateway/ISO fees and its headcount ramp.
While there is room for optimism on the revenue growth side from its ACH business and maybe its stablecoin segment, I'm generally not optimistic on GBOX' business model in the face of rising fees and growing operating expenses.
I'm on Hold for GBOX in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments