Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF; OTCQX:DLAKY) just released an important update ahead of the Q3 full presentation and Q&A session that the company plans to report on the 27th of October. Here at the Lab, we do have a good grip on the German airline operator, and this year we already commented about:
Looking at the press release, Lufthansa revised its EBIT forecasts for 2022 to over €1 billion (from a previous statement of adj. operating profit at €500 million for the full year). This was due to the strong demand in air travel for the third quarter that made it possible to achieve "record results". The Q3 preliminary data indicated that the German airline operator nearly doubled its year-on-year revenues to €10.1 billion, with an adjusted operating profit of €1.1 billion, while net debt fell to about €6.2 billion from €6.4 billion at the end of June. We should also mention the positive impact of the rising interest rate that consequently reduces its unfunded pension liabilities (thanks to a higher discount factor). These strong results were partially offset by the strikes' impact which reduced earnings by about €70 million in Q3, according to the airline. Still related to the union strikes, Eurowings which is the Lufthansa low-cost operator, began a strike yesterday. The carrier already cancelled 250 flights out of 488 with 25 thousand passengers involved.
Despite the company's good results (and stronger result versus consensus expectation), here at the Lab, we still hold our previous thesis where we highlight that we see better alternatives. Why?
We recently commented on EasyJet Q3 development and its implication for Ryanair. Here are the key takeaways:
It was a good move to increase Deutsche Lufthansa's rating from sell to neutral; however, COVID-19 new waves over the winter period are a reality and this is coupled with an imminent recession in the EU. Our long-term estimates still hold with the long-term EBIT set at 7.5%, WACC at 9%, and a terminal growth rate of 2%. We ended up with a price of €6 per share in line with the market. Our neutral rating is then maintained.
