The coveted Dividend Kings list includes some of the most impressive companies that have stood the test of time.
Even though the list is short (especially when compared to the thousands of stocks that are available to purchase), there are still a number of companies on the list that don't receive a lot of traction with investors. There might be a number of reasons why certain Dividend Kings are more popular than others and I have a few theories about what is driving popularity. The bullet point list below is not intended to be exhaustive but covers the reason that I consider to be the most prevalent.
During the research in my last article, I was reminded of the phenomenal performance offered by Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) as it recently logged its 59th consecutive year of dividend increases with a whopping 27.5% increase.
The goal of this article is to draw comparisons between NDSN and other industrial Dividend Kings using a variety of metrics. I believe that these metrics will help explain why I see NDSN as one of the best Dividend King stocks available.
Comparison Companies
The following companies will be used to compare metrics and performance. The companies that are being used are part of the industrial sector but are not necessarily direct competitors of NDSN.
The dividend yield associated with the companies listed above ranges between 1.3% to 5.2% so the goal is to give enough additional data points to show what kind of qualities are associated with lower dividend yields vs higher dividend yields.
Revenue growth is a metric I am always concerned about when it comes to Dividend Kings because we want to make sure that the company isn't stagnant.
It is important to remember that revenue by itself can be a misleading metric (this is true of most metrics and ratios when looked at on their own). From the image below we can begin exploring notable characteristics of the revenue growth but will avoid drawing conclusions based on assumptions (after all, I am sure you have heard the mantra about what making assumptions does, right?).
Net income allows us to see how good a company is at converting its revenue into value for the shareholders and the company.
Companies with a low gross profit margin are typically those who operate in an industry with low barriers to entry, low skill/expertise, and manufacture products that would be considered easy to replicate. Companies with a high gross profit margin are going to be those with a business model that is difficult to replicate, requires significant skill/expertise, and manufactures products that are difficult to replicate.
It is not uncommon to see a company divest/sell a division with a weak gross profit margin and then turn around and purchase another company or operation that helps them enhance existing operations in an effort to improve the gross profit margin.
Looking at the total dividend growth will give us a better idea of how each company views its dividend payout strategy and the type of compounding growth that can be obtained from strong and regular dividend increases.
I don't like to use this function too often because I don't want to insinuate how easily someone could have invested $10K at a certain point in time and earned massive returns as a result. With that said, the value of the image below is that it gives us another verifiable way to better understand how a company is (or has been) performing.
A drop in price may indicate a buying opportunity (depending on what caused the drop). The image below shows the kind of impact each stock has held in the current economic environment starting on January 1st, 2022. Stocks that have seen an unjustified drop in price are definitely worth additional consideration.
There are definitely opportunities to buy significantly undervalued shares like SWK that are currently offering a yield that hasn't been seen in over a decade. While there are individual reasons for buying the companies used in this article, I think the case is quite compelling for NDSN as it consistently produces the highest gross profit margins of all companies examined but also consistently comes in second place when compared with ITW.
From the metrics used, I believe that ITW's growth rate will be difficult to replicate unless it is able to make a large acquisition (and expand to different product lines). There is a combination of factors that make me concerned about ITWs prospects moving forward. This includes:
With these factors in mind, it is clear that NDSN looks to be more prepared for future growth and it has done a great job with its execution and a strong focus on driving shareholder returns.
It is important to remember that the figures provided are from my own research and it is critical for readers to put the time in to gather their own research and determine whether or not the stock meets their threshold for investing. I regularly track DOV, MMM, NDSN and PH, but the remaining stocks mentioned in this article have not been fully researched. SWK appears to be the most interesting candidate of the stocks that I do not regularly cover.
My Clients John and Jane are long DOV, MMM, NDSN and PH.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOV, MMM, PH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.
Comments