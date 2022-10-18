FibroGen - Biotech

Oct. 19, 2022
Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 16 new highs and up 45.48% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets from 8.00 to 25.00.

Fibrogen headquarters in San Francisco

Sundry Photography

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotech company FibroGen (FGEN). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/4, the stock gained 26.58%.

FGEN FibroGen

FGEN Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase III trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • 73.09+ Weighted Alpha
  • 62.49% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 45.48% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 78.47%
  • Technical support level at 16.21
  • Recently traded at 17.37 with 50 day moving average of 13.52

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.45 billion
  • Revenue predicted to increase by 36.40% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 1.90% this year, and additional 33.80% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts gave 5 strong buy and 2 hold recommendations on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets are 8.00 to 25.00 with an average of 14.40
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 38 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 11 to 0 for the same result
  • 6,680 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Hold 2.85
Quant Buy 4.23

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D D+
Growth C+ C- D+
Profitability C+ C+ B-
Momentum A+ A- B-
Revisions B+ B- C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

521 out of 4714

Ranked in Sector

59 out of 1186

Ranked in Industry

36 out of 574

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

