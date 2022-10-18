Sundry Photography

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotech company FibroGen (FGEN). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/4, the stock gained 26.58%.

FGEN Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase III trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals

73.09+ Weighted Alpha

62.49% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 45.48% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.47%

Technical support level at 16.21

Recently traded at 17.37 with 50 day moving average of 13.52

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.45 billion

Revenue predicted to increase by 36.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1.90% this year, and additional 33.80% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 5 strong buy and 2 hold recommendations on the stock

Analyst's price targets are 8.00 to 25.00 with an average of 14.40

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 38 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 11 to 0 for the same result

6,680 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

521 out of 4714

Ranked in Sector

59 out of 1186

Ranked in Industry

36 out of 574

Quant ratings beat the market »