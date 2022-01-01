Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

By Jared Mann, CFA

New “e-cracking” technology seeks to shrink chemical companies’ carbon footprints, potentially creating long-term opportunities for ESG investors.

The Energy Transitions Commission estimates that decarbonizing the global economy will require a $50 trillion investment in sustainable infrastructure through 2050. We believe this net-zero revolution could create compelling opportunities for climate-conscious investors—even within sectors they may have historically avoided.

One area worth keeping an eye on is the commodity chemicals industry, which uses natural-gas-fired “cracker” furnaces to break molecules apart to make other materials—as when crude oil is refined into fuel or converted into plastics. Firing those steam crackers to 850 degrees Celsius eats a lot of energy and produces significant emissions.

Now, new “e-cracking” technology seeks to change all that. Instead of using natural gas to generate heat, e-crackers use electricity derived from renewable energy sources, such as a solar and wind, to shrink producers’ carbon footprints. Better yet, petrochemical stalwarts are starting to embrace the transition.

In June 2022, Shell (SHEL) and Dow (DOW) announced the successful startup of their experimental e-cracking unit. And in early September, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), SABIC, and industrial gases leader Linde (LIN) announced plans to pilot a large-scale e-cracker with the potential to reduce CO2 emission by at least 90% versus conventional steam crackers. This underscores our rationale for holding a few of these companies in client portfolios.

Should e-cracking be technically and commercially successful, we believe it could help these players in potentially hitting their own mid-term net-zero targets while supporting decarbonization of the broader petrochemical industry through licensing or other financial arrangements. As part of our active-engagement approach at Neuberger Berman, we encourage commodity producers to embrace potential opportunities in technologies like e-cracking in seeking to further their low-carbon transitions.

With e-cracking and other sustainable-infrastructure technologies on the rise, we believe investors who focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices may find new opportunities in seeking to generate attractive long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman LLC. | All rights reserved

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.