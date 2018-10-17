When Will European Gas Prices Come Back Down Again?

Oct. 19, 2022 4:35 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • One question that we would all like to know the answer to is when will European gas prices come back down again?
  • A forward curve is not always a reliable indicator of what will happen in the future, but it does give us some insight into how the market is viewing things today.
  • Today we are seeing highly elevated prices for this coming winter and continuing throughout 2023.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

One question that we would all like to know the answer to is when will European gas prices come back down again?

A forward curve is not always a reliable indicator of what will happen in the future, but it does give us some insight into how the market is viewing things today.

The below chart shows a comparison of the Dutch TTF Gas forward curve (often seen as a European gas price benchmark) on 17th October 2018 with how it looks 4 years later on 17th October 2022.

4 years ago, the curve showed the typical seasonality, oscillating nicely between higher prices in the winter and lower prices in the summer in the predictable manner to which we had become accustomed, prices were roughly in the 20 to 25 EUR/MWH range.

Today we are seeing highly elevated prices for this coming winter and continuing throughout 2023. We then see sharp drops in the forward price at the beginning of 2024, 2025 and again in 2026 where the curve flattens and settles around the 45 EUR/MWH mark.

TTF Forward Curve - How times have changed

Source: S&P Global Totem Daily Commodities Service

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.48K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.