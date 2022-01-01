bymuratdeniz

By Fredrik Repton

Cooling housing markets are starting to have an impact on economic and monetary policy-making globally and some countries are leading the way.

Following a dizzying rally during the Covid recovery, global housing markets have cooled recently as affordability has declined. Due to its structure of longer mortgages, US house prices, as measured by the existing home sales median price, have fallen 5.9% from its peak but are still up 7.8% since a year ago. However, other housing markets have not been as resilient. The so-called high beta housing markets of Norway, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand have experienced more pronounced drops in house prices. This is now starting to affect policymaking in these countries.

In Sweden, the combination of mostly floating mortgages, uncomfortably high inflation, and a central bank behind the curve but determined to catch up (last policy change was a 100 bps hike) means that house prices have already declined materially. According to Maklarstatistik, apartment prices have fallen 9.8% since the peak in March this year and 5.7% since a year ago. This fall has caused consumer confidence to drop to its lowest level since the early '90s. The weakness in household consumption that is starting to unfold from lackluster consumer confidence will put the central bank in an uncomfortable situation of either having to cause further pain in the housing market and household spending or risk a prolonged overshoot of the inflation target.

One central bank that has already had to do such a trade-off is the Reserve Bank of Australia. At its latest policy meeting, the bank underdelivered versus market expectations with a 25 bps hike instead of 50 bps. One of the primary reasons for slowing the tightening cycle was the risk to household consumption from higher mortgage rates. In addition, the decline in house prices and hit to consumer confidence were referenced as reasons for its smaller policy adjustment.

It is natural that a broader set of factors are considered for monetary policy as hiking cycles mature. However, it is a long time since central bankers globally almost in synchrony had to worry about a fall in housing. Policymakers in high beta markets, where households are also most levered, will have to be extra vigilant with feedback from the housing market into the overall economy and financial stability. How they navigate the fall in house prices should be closely monitored by policymakers in countries like the US, UK, Euro-zone, and Canada where housing is cooling but has not yet moved distinctly lower.

