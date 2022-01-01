Housing Is Starting To Impact Monetary Policy

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Following a dizzying rally during the Covid recovery, global housing markets have cooled recently as affordability has declined.
  • In Sweden, the combination of mostly floating mortgages, uncomfortably high inflation, and a central bank behind the curve but determined to catch up (last policy change was a 100 bps hike) means that house prices have already declined materially.
  • Policymakers in high beta markets, where households are also most levered, will have to be extra vigilant with feedback from the housing market into the overall economy and financial stability.

Home tax deduction

bymuratdeniz

By Fredrik Repton

Cooling housing markets are starting to have an impact on economic and monetary policy-making globally and some countries are leading the way.

Following a dizzying rally during the Covid recovery, global housing markets have cooled recently as affordability has declined. Due to its structure of longer mortgages, US house prices, as measured by the existing home sales median price, have fallen 5.9% from its peak but are still up 7.8% since a year ago. However, other housing markets have not been as resilient. The so-called high beta housing markets of Norway, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand have experienced more pronounced drops in house prices. This is now starting to affect policymaking in these countries.

In Sweden, the combination of mostly floating mortgages, uncomfortably high inflation, and a central bank behind the curve but determined to catch up (last policy change was a 100 bps hike) means that house prices have already declined materially. According to Maklarstatistik, apartment prices have fallen 9.8% since the peak in March this year and 5.7% since a year ago. This fall has caused consumer confidence to drop to its lowest level since the early '90s. The weakness in household consumption that is starting to unfold from lackluster consumer confidence will put the central bank in an uncomfortable situation of either having to cause further pain in the housing market and household spending or risk a prolonged overshoot of the inflation target.

One central bank that has already had to do such a trade-off is the Reserve Bank of Australia. At its latest policy meeting, the bank underdelivered versus market expectations with a 25 bps hike instead of 50 bps. One of the primary reasons for slowing the tightening cycle was the risk to household consumption from higher mortgage rates. In addition, the decline in house prices and hit to consumer confidence were referenced as reasons for its smaller policy adjustment.

It is natural that a broader set of factors are considered for monetary policy as hiking cycles mature. However, it is a long time since central bankers globally almost in synchrony had to worry about a fall in housing. Policymakers in high beta markets, where households are also most levered, will have to be extra vigilant with feedback from the housing market into the overall economy and financial stability. How they navigate the fall in house prices should be closely monitored by policymakers in countries like the US, UK, Euro-zone, and Canada where housing is cooling but has not yet moved distinctly lower.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.11K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.