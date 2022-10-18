VDC: Consumer Staples Dashboard For October

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tobacco is the industry with the best value and quality scores in the sector.
  • Staples and food retail is the most overvalued one.
  • VDC fast facts.
  • 10 stocks cheaper than their peers in October.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS

QS

EY

SY

FY

ROE

GM

EYh

SYh

FYh

ROEh

GMh

RetM

RetY

Staple/Food Retail

-24.35

-4.55

0.0384

1.8785

0.0126

17.55

19.08

0.0430

1.9212

0.0316

16.64

22.33

-7.76%

-3.08%

Food

-7.82

10.56

0.0497

0.5809

0.0201

20.95

28.34

0.0460

0.6745

0.0244

15.37

33.41

0.92%

1.91%

Beverage

-8.67

-23.28

0.0358

0.2924

0.0118

18.72

40.75

0.0368

0.2676

0.0175

24.45

53.01

-4.54%

1.79%

Household prod.

14.92

0.31

0.0828

1.3985

0.0006

18.25

38.53

0.0449

0.8807

0.0386

17.16

40.88

-8.53%

-42.05%

Personal care

-4.69

8.73

0.0421

0.4162

0.0171

22.11

63.17

0.0384

0.4563

0.0201

21.41

55.31

-4.69%

-11.28%

Tobacco

46.16

100*

0.0716

0.7126

0.0243

207.17

50.86

0.0589

0.4666

0.0148

34.49

52.60

-2.94%

-1.06%

*capped for convenience

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples

Value and quality in consumer staples ( chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Valuation has improved in all industries except food. Staple/food retail has deteriorated in quality.

Score variations

Score variations (chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in consumer staples

Momentum in consumer staples (chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Tobacco has been the best-ranked industry in both value and quality scores for months. A note of caution though: there are only five tobacco companies in this universe, so statistics may be less reliable than in other subsectors. Household products are undervalued by about 15% relative to 11-year averages, and they are very close to the historical baseline in quality. Personal care, food and beverage are slightly overvalued. Beverage is below the quality baseline. Staple/food retail is the most overvalued consumer defensive industry.

VDC fast facts

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) has been following the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a distribution yield of 2.62% and a total expense ratio of 0.10%, the same as XLP.

As of writing, the fund has 100 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 with their growth, price/earnings ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is 61%. The fund is quite exposed to risks related to the top five names: each of them weighs between 7.3% and 12.2% of asset value.

Ticker

Name

Weight%

EPS ttm growth%

P/E ttm

P/E fwd

Yield%

PG

Procter & Gamble Co.

12.15%

5.61

21.95

21.88

2.87

KO

The Coca-Cola Co.

8.94%

17.92

25.31

22.66

3.16

PEP

PepsiCo, Inc.

8.66%

19.20

24.71

25.50

2.66

COST

Costco Wholesale Corp.

8.01%

16.61

35.33

31.86

0.78

WMT

Walmart, Inc.

7.31%

41.18

26.23

22.45

1.71

PM

Philip Morris International, Inc.

4.27%

2.58

14.69

15.34

5.94

MDLZ

Mondelez International, Inc.

3.45%

-8.61

20.84

19.92

2.68

MO

Altria Group, Inc.

3.32%

-60.24

45.84

9.22

8.43

CL

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

2.57%

-27.76

31.29

23.98

2.61

EL

The Estee Lauder Companies

2.28%

-16.20

32.61

28.60

1.13

Ratios: Portfolio123

VDC has slightly outperformed XLP since inception, but the difference in annualized total return is insignificant (30 bps). They also have a similar risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio in the table below).

Total Return

Annual Return

Max Drawdown

Sharpe

StdDev

VDC

429.56%

9.32%

-35.92%

0.71

11.39%

XLP

403.50%

9.02%

-33.45%

0.7

11.15%

In summary, VDC is an ETF with cheap fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds much more stocks than XLP (currently 100 vs. 34), but this has not made a significant difference in past performance. For long-term investors, XLP and VDC are equivalents. However, liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading. The fund is significantly exposed to risks related to the top five holdings, which weigh 45% together. Investors who are concerned by this concentration may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0497 (or price/earnings below 20.12 is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

USNA

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

KR

The Kroger Co.

COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

PPC

Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

TSN

Tyson Foods, Inc.

POST

Post Holdings, Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

From January 2017 to December 2021, the Dashboard List has returned about 81% (all sectors together) vs. 66% for its benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index (past performance is not a guarantee of future returns). QRV Members get updates on it and other time-tested strategies, plus risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.48K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.