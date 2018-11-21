Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Chang joined me last year on CEO Interviews to discuss the business model of indoor vertical farming. We recorded this interview before Agrify's recent stock split, but we do discuss the current challenging environment and the pivot the company is now focused on. Rapid deployment, the necessity for consistency, addressing industry pain points and growing segments.
This article was written by
Comments (1)