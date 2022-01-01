Verizon: Shares Approach Support Into Earnings, A Solid Yield

Summary

  • The Communication Services sector is stuck in a bearish relative rut versus the S&P 500, but Netflix provided a boost.
  • All eyes are now on Verizon ahead of its Q3 report Friday morning.
  • The stock looks fairly valued while the yield should be safe based on solid free cash flow.
  • The chart suggests buyers could step in soon.

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos

Netflix (NFLX) gave a much-needed boost to the beleaguered Communication Services sector. The group remains mired in a steep relative downtrend. Some of its blue-chip components are the culprit, and a behemoth telecom firm reports Friday morning.

Communication Services: Worst Recent SPX Sector

Communication Services: Worst Recent SPX Sector

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is one of the largest U.S. telecom companies. It offers voice, data, and video services and solutions. Its Consumer division includes wireless and wireline operations, with 114.6 million wireless connections and 7.3 million broadband connections. The Business division provides wireless and wireline services to business, government, and wholesale customers and has over 28 million connections.

The New York-based $156.2 billion market cap Integrated Telecommunication Services industry company within the Communication Services sector trades at a low 7.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 7.0% dividend yield. While some competitors have cut their dividends, VZ's payout has risen in each of the previous 16 years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company faces increasing competition as it attempts to leverage its premium network to build out a 5G system. More promo spending is needed, which could threaten its margins. Moreover, higher costs due to inflation could be a problem if the firm is unable to effectively pass those along to the consumer. Upside risks include strong apps on its network and a general valuation re-rating.

On valuation, BofA analysts expect earnings to fall by more than 4% this year while tepid EPS growth is seen in 2023 and 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with that expectation. Still, strong free cash flow should warrant higher dividends in the coming years.

All the while, the firm's operating and GAAP earnings multiples are incredibly low on an absolute basis, but relative to hardly any earnings growth, they aren't overly compelling. Overall, the valuation seems about fair.

Verizon Earnings, Valuation, And Dividend Forecasts

Verizon: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed earnings date of Friday, October 21 before market opens with a conference call immediately after results hit the tape. You can listen live here.

After Friday, investors can look forward to a dividend payment date of Tuesday, November 1. There could be some volatility late next month when Verizon's management team speaks at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit 2022.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.29 which would be an 8.5% drop from the same period a year ago. It's remarkable to see how flat quarterly bottom-line figures have been over the last three years. Also, actual earnings tend to be very close to the consensus estimates. Verizon has a strong EPS beat rate history, per ORATS data, but it did miss on its July release.

Options traders expect a small 3.9% stock price swing post-earnings on Friday using the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle. That's within the historical range of past implied moves. Since the firm's Q2 report, there have been five analyst upgrades and just a single downgrade of the company.

VZ: Solid EPS Beat History, Don't Expect A Big Move Friday

VZ: Solid EPS Beat History, Don't Expect A Big Move Friday

ORATS

The Technical Take

While the options look fairly priced based on history, the chart shows the bears are in control. Maybe I'm trying to be optimistic, but there could be some support in the $32 to $35 range. Also, there's a decent number of shares traded in the mid-$30s as measured by the 'volume-by-price' indicator. On the upside $46 to $48 is the first major layer of bearish overhead supply.

The stock's 50-week and 200-week moving averages are now negatively sloped, so this is a 'sell the rip' stock until the bulls prove otherwise. Moreover, the stock's weekly RSI is confined to the bearish 20 to 60 range - a breakout above 60 would help support a more sustained recovery. Overall, buying on a dip into the low $30s is the play, so there could be more downside.

VZ: A 2022 Freefall to Old Support/Congestion

VZ: A 2022 Freefall to Old Support/Congestion

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Verizon finally looks fairly valued based on its P/E multiple and growth outlook. The dividend should be safe based on solid free cash flow. Technically, there could be a bit more bearish room to run. Don't be so quick to buy the stock ahead of earnings Friday.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

