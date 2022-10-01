Ardmore Shipping Shows Major Uptrend Strength

Oct. 19, 2022 12:07 PM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)
Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
78 Followers

Summary

  • The Fibonacci trend line shows perfect timing to dip into this stock.
  • Monte Carlo simulation and Regression analysis confirmed that this stock could sustain growth into Q1 of 2023.
  • Fundamentals are pretty vital to delivering long-term growth.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Investment Thesis

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is a global cargo shipper focusing on energy and chemical products. This company is based out of Ireland and has a long history of shipping experience.

This stock price had a strong performance over the last few weeks. Despite being a small company, this stock performance has been firm, which cannot be ignored in the market in which they participate. This article will showcase the various types of market analysis which point up over the next few months.

Positive News Helps Build Catalysts

One can get better insight from this article to understand what kind of product ACS focuses on.

Ardmore ships mostly chemicals and oil.

More stock analysts have piled on strong buys, as hinted here.

There is mention of institutional capital firms that have identified this stock as a perfect buy, as this article explains. Now is the ideal time to dip in, as hinted in the Fibonacci section of this article. It also appears this stock uptrend could last until Q1 and even Q2 of 2023.

Even Nasdaq highlighted this stock at the end of Sept.

Fundamental Data Show Trend Value

Ratios

All significant fundamental strengthening growth over the last five years. Enterprise value multiple was the strongest in the previous year. As a result, one should see this growing company over the last five years considering there has been slow growth in global economies, but this shipping company powered through a brutal global market during the pandemic.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

1.440

1.449

1.622

1.630

1.611

Quick ratio

1.145

1.127

1.354

1.211

1.295

Cash ratio

0.677

0.753

0.856

0.928

0.948

Operating profit margin

0.043

-0.046

0.071

0.085

-0.104

Price book value ratio

0.628

0.530

0.655

0.332

0.340

Enterprise value multiple

15.130

25.255

11.486

6.503

36.375

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimates

Due to the smaller market cap value of this stock, guidance can only be measured over the next two years. One significant highlight to be taken away from this is declining debt, which is rare in this global economic malaise. This helps hedge against losses over the remainder of 2022 and 2023 but notes the future declines.

However, with this good news, there is some concern about lowering revenue and profit. Most of this shipping fleet are oil and chemical tankers, which would help determine the reason for declining long-term revenues. As oil production falls, so will supportive industries, including shipping tankers.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

Revenue

256

187

178

EPS

3.02

1.26

1.32

P/E Ratio

3.19

7.67

7.31

EBIT

122

54

52

EBITDA

161

94

90

Net Profit

100

40

42

Net Profit Adjusted

112

55

73

Pre-Tax Profit

104

25

48

EPS (GAAP)

2.64

1.20

1.56

Cash Flow from Investing

25

-4

-4

Cash Flow from Operations

110

75

87

Cash Flow from Financing

-56

-51

-149

Cash Flow per Share

3.73

2.01

2.45

Free Cash Flow

118

48

72

Free Cash Flow per Share

2.97

1.79

-

Book Value per Share

13.25

13.97

15.38

Net Debt

195

147

74

Shareholder's Equity

422

466

521

Total Assets

792

803

682

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis

Fibonacci

One benefit of the Fibonacci trend line in orange indicates when it is a wise time to enter the market for new positions. It seems the current yellow stock price line is approaching this phase. One must question if this is the tail end of the stock price uptrend. Based on fundamentals and other noted factors, this could last into the first half of 2023.

fibonacci for ACS

fibonacci for ACS (custom platform)

Bollinger Bands

As the stock price approaches the upper Bollinger Band, it is apparent that momentum has sped up due to the value of this stock. As more analysts and early investors find out about this stock, you could easily ride the stock price up due to the usual frenzy of fear of missing out.

asc Bollinger bands

asc Bollinger bands (Customer platform)

RSI

As the stock price pushes through the oversold condition of the relative strength indicator. This would concern an investor, but this analysis overlays other types of research to confirm potential uptrend probability. For day traders, this might be the tail end of this move. This could be a long-term trend for buy-and-hold investors that could last 6-8 months, as explained in this article.

ASC RSI

ASC RSI (Custom platform)

Prediction Via AI

Monte Carlo

There are two takeaways from this chart. First, the upward projections from the Monte Carlo simulations show various pricing paths on a predictive basis. Either way, you choose, it shows that most are pointing up overall.

As for the statistical distribution of probability for uptrends in stock price, you can see that it is weighted much higher than the last current stock price. Also, with this time of price momentum, you can see extreme right tails to show significant potential uptrends in price.

Both diagrams and other charts and analysis styles show extreme potential for sustainable upward pricing moves.

Monte Carlo simulation ACS

Monte Carlo simulation ACS (Customer policy)

Regression

This red line shows an upward solid price trend over the next 30 days. Just holding this stock as the Fibonacci trend line confirms timing, it might be safe to say that this opportunity could be a highly profitable decision.

Regression for ACS

Regression for ACS (Custom platform )

Risks Not But Minimal

Target Price Vs. Current Stock Price

There are not many stock analysts setting price targets for this company, yet the current stock price is reaching this upper target. With this latest stock performance, I have never seen a short-term strength as I have seen in the last few weeks.

Target vs Short

Target vs Short (Custom platform)

Analyst Recommendations

There are overwhelming and strong buys over neutral or sell calls. This is across all significant periods of 1 month, one week, and even one day.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

STRONG_BUY

16

0

10

One week

BUY

15

1

10

One day

BUY

15

2

9

Source: Trading View

Price Vs. Short Volume

It seems the short volume is relatively low compared to the total volume. As this stock starts to accumulate, you might see the price rise, and the fast might grow as there is doubt of how long this company can sustain that stock price over the long term-judging from the fundamentals, one could expect that to occur in the second half of next year.

Price vs Short ASC

Price vs Short ASC (Custom platform) StockGrid

Conclusion For Strength

Overall, this is a rare stock showing a solid uptrend in an uncertain market. As all significant analysis show, this stock should be rated a rare strong buy. This rating could change at the end of the year or sometime in Q1 of 2023.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Top Ex-US Stock Pick competition, which runs through November 7. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
78 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.