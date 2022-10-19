The Chart of the Day belongs to the pipeline company PBF Logistics (PBFX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/3 the stock gained 10.08%.
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility. Its assets also comprise the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; the Toledo rail products facility, a loading and unloading rail facility; the Chalmette truck rack, a truck loading rack facility; the Chalmette rosin yard, a rail yard facility; the Paulsboro lube oil terminal, a lube oil terminal facility; and the Delaware ethanol storage facility, an ethanol storage facility. In addition, the company is involved in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. PBF Logistics LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.00
|Quant
|Hold
|3.47
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|B-
|A-
|Growth
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Profitability
|A-
|A
|A
|Momentum
|A
|B+
|D+
|Revisions
|B+
|A+
|D-
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
