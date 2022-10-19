PBF Logistics: Solid Dividend

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signal;
  • 15 new highs and up 24.15% in the last month.
  • Analysts recommend buying for the dividend, not the price appreciation.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the pipeline company PBF Logistics (PBFX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/3 the stock gained 10.08%.

PBFX PBF Logistics

PBFX Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility. Its assets also comprise the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; the Toledo rail products facility, a loading and unloading rail facility; the Chalmette truck rack, a truck loading rack facility; the Chalmette rosin yard, a rail yard facility; the Paulsboro lube oil terminal, a lube oil terminal facility; and the Delaware ethanol storage facility, an ethanol storage facility. In addition, the company is involved in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. PBF Logistics LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 65.20+ Weighted Alpha
  • 50.32% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 24.15% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.42%
  • Technical support level at 20.67
  • Recently traded at 21.16 with 50 day moving average of 18.81

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.31 billion
  • Revenue predicted to increase by 2.50% this year and another 1.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 1.30% this year, and additional 1.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.46% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts gave 2 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold recommendation on the stock
  • Analyst's price targets are flat at 16.50 - buy for dividend
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 15 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result
  • 5,170 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Hold 3.00
Quant Hold 3.47

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C B- A-
Growth D- D- D-
Profitability A- A A
Momentum A B+ D+
Revisions B+ A+ D-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

872 out of 4716

Ranked in Sector

69 out of 248

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 62

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

