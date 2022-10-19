ictor/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the pipeline company PBF Logistics (PBFX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/3 the stock gained 10.08%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility. Its assets also comprise the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; the Toledo rail products facility, a loading and unloading rail facility; the Chalmette truck rack, a truck loading rack facility; the Chalmette rosin yard, a rail yard facility; the Paulsboro lube oil terminal, a lube oil terminal facility; and the Delaware ethanol storage facility, an ethanol storage facility. In addition, the company is involved in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. PBF Logistics LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

100% technical buy signals

65.20+ Weighted Alpha

50.32% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 24.15% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.42%

Technical support level at 20.67

Recently traded at 21.16 with 50 day moving average of 18.81

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.31 billion

Revenue predicted to increase by 2.50% this year and another 1.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1.30% this year, and additional 1.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.46% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 2 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold recommendation on the stock

Analyst's price targets are flat at 16.50 - buy for dividend

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 15 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result

5,170 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

872 out of 4716

Ranked in Sector

69 out of 248

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 62

