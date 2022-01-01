International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has just declared its Q3 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. With a beat on both EPS and revenue, shares are trending higher after hours, up as much as 5% as of this writing. Please bear in mind, though, post-earning prices are very volatile and things may have turned south by the time you are reading this article. But fear not, this article is not about a quick trade.
We have a history of analyzing dividend coverage based on free cash flow after earnings as can be seen here.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.
Wait, what? Is the dividend in danger given that EPS-based payout is so high at 91% and free cash flow based payout ratio is double that at a disastrous looking 186%? Not so fast. In the same earnings release, it says, "The company continues to expect about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow."
Let us run the same numbers above based on full year.
Phew, the annual numbers look a lot better and reaffirm a couple of our beliefs:
1. Free cash flow shows deeper pockets for companies that decide to use free cash flow to fund future growth activities. This is supported by the earnings release, which states:
"Our portfolio mix, business fundamentals, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation allow us to invest for continued growth and return value to shareholders through dividends."
2. Short-term fluctuations are normal even for a business as established as IBM.
To summarize, IBM's dividend coverage after this quarterly result and projections is sound based on both FCF and EPS, with FCF projecting a more accurate picture.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
