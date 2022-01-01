Once Again, Both Conventional Fund And ETP Assets Under Management Declined In Q3 By A Combined $1.390 Trillion

Summary

  • TNA in the conventional funds business declined 4.92%, dropping by $1.120 trillion from Q2 2022 to slightly more than $21.656 trillion for Q3 2022.
  • The money market funds macro group witnessed the largest absolute and relative increase in TNA under management, jumping $7.8 billion (+0.18%) for the quarter to $4.299 trillion.
  • Developed international markets funds witnessed the largest absolute decline in TNA, plummeting $220.9 billion (-9.90%) to $2.010 trillion at quarter-end.
  • TNA in U.S. ETPs decreased 4.35% from $6.185 trillion for Q2 2022 to slightly more than $5.916 trillion for Q3 2022, a decline of $269.3 billion.
  • For Q3, the short-/intermediate-term bond ETPs macro group witnessed the largest absolute (+$6.4 billion) increase in TNA (+1.01%) from the prior quarter-end, climbing from $634.1 billion for Q2 to $640.5 billion for Q3.
In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q3 2022.

We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers with a powerful, easy-to-use guide, and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

