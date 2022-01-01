In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q3 2022.
We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers with a powerful, easy-to-use guide, and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments