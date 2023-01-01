By Carsten Brzeski, Antoine Bouvet and Francesco Pesole
A 75bp hike looks like a done deal but the European Central Bank has a lot on its plate at its October meeting. Quantitative Tightening talks are premature but it will seek to mop up bank liquidity. Rates, sovereign and money market spread upside dominates with the 10Y Bund set to test 2.5%. None of this should be enough to support the EUR.
When the ECB meets again next week, it looks as if the entire Governing Council could start humming the old Depeche Mode song “I just can’t get enough” as a choir. The hawks have clearly convinced the few doves left of the necessity to go big on rate hikes again. Contrary to the run-ups to the July and September meetings, there hasn’t been any publicly debated controversy on the size of the rate hike. In fact, ECB President Christine Lagarde seems to have succeeded in disciplining a sometimes very heterogeneously vocal club.
The economic backdrop of next week’s meeting has hardly changed from September. Confidence indicators have continued to drop, while hard data points at a very mild contraction of the eurozone economy in the third quarter. If anything, the ECB’s September growth projections that looked already very optimistic six weeks ago have become even less likely. Needless to say that the outlook for the eurozone economy is surrounded by an extremely high degree of uncertainty. The precise pass-through of higher energy and commodity prices on growth and inflation and the precise fiscal policy reaction are crucial but also very unclear determinants of eurozone growth and inflation in the coming months.
At the current juncture, the ECB has turned a blind eye on recession risks but is highly determined to bring down inflation and inflation expectations. To this end, it is hard to see how the ECB cannot move again by 75bp at next week’s meeting. As the 75bp rate hike looks like a done deal, all eyes will also be on other, more open, issues: excess liquidity, quantitative tightening and the terminal interest rate.
Interestingly, since the start of the year, the ECB surprised to the hawkish side at every single meeting. Next week’s meeting could be the first one without such a surprise as the ECB has finally managed to guide market expectations. A 75bp rate hike looks like a done deal and the reinstatement of a tiering multiplier could be the first answer to tackle excess liquidity. The ECB can simply not get enough of hiking rates aggressively.
High rates volatility, and the underlying uncertainty about the growth and inflation outlooks, don’t allow investors to focus on the long-term picture. We think there is sympathy with the view that the ECB’s hiking cycle will be stopped in its tracks by the looming recession, we doubt many market participants are able to position for it. All this is to say, near-term upside risk dominates and will dominate as long as investors haven’t seen tangible evidence of a downtrend in inflation. This puts 10Y Bund and EUR swaps within touching distance of 2.5% and 3.4% respectively before year-end.
With talk of QT, withdrawing bank liquidity, and front-loaded hikes, the ECB is piling risks on financial markets. The debacle in the gilt market in recent weeks should serve as a cautionary tale and is another reason for investor caution. Sovereign spreads have remained relatively stable in a context of elevated rates volatility and QT chatter, all this as Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bi-monthly data showed minimal market intervention in August and September. An accelerated timetable for QT would provide the impetus needed for the 10Y Italy-Germany spread to break above the fateful 250bp line.
Even with all that’s going on in long-dated interest rates, the action will probably be in money markets after the meeting. Whatever option the ECB retains to cause a repayment of TLTRO loans, the result will at least be a reduction in liquidity and greater sensitivity of money market rates to credit and sovereign spreads. Tiering, the most likely of these options, could have longer-lasting effects, ranging from easing collateral pressure in the best of cases, to differentiated pass-through of interest rates if not designed properly.
While it’s true that the ECB has consistently surprised on the hawkish side in the past few meetings, the positive impact on the euro have been null. As shown in the table below, EUR/USD mostly weakened in the six hours following the last five ECB announcements.
We doubt there will be much support to the euro after the October announcement, even if the ECB attaches a hawkish message to a 75bp rate hike, as: 1) EUR/USD beta to short-term rate differentials has remained low; 2) markets have remained structurally pessimistic on the eurozone’s domestic outlook despite the recent drop in gas prices; and 3) the Fed’s hawkishness continues to fuel a strong dollar.
Attempts by the ECB to lift the euro through more tightening should still be unsuccessful in the near term and we continue to target 0.92 as a year-end value in EUR/USD, with any upside correction proving only temporary.
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments