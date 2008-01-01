No Rest For The Weary

Oct. 20, 2022 5:03 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, SBUG, PSLV
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • We've been waiting all year for the eventual Fed "pivot", but there are no signs of it yet and, for now, COMEX precious metal prices continue to fall.
  • In our annual forecast we wrote back in January, we stated that "2022 was going to be a volatile and unpredictable year", and that has certainly proven to be the case.
  • As the Fed continues to tighten and other key commodities continue to trend lower, it’s clearly too soon to sound the "all clear" for COMEX gold.
  • The only possible bright spot at present is coming from COMEX silver.

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

By Craig Hemke

We've been waiting all year for the eventual Fed "pivot", but there are no signs of it yet and, for now, COMEX precious metal prices continue to fall.

And what a strange year it has been. In our annual forecast we wrote back in January, we stated that "2022 was going to be a volatile and unpredictable year", and that has certainly proven to be the case. After an early March rally to near $2100, COMEX gold has fallen over 20% to its recent lows near $1625. So have we seen the lows yet? Maybe not.

Again, our idea was that a 20% drop in the stonk market would be enough to force the Fed to alter its course—just as it did in the fourth quarter of 2018. We've gotten that 20% drop in the S&P, yet the Fed remains steadfast and promises another 125 basis points of fed funds rate hikes before the end of the year.

ESY00 2022

S&P 500 E-Mini

Of course, at some point, the precious metals will "look ahead" and anticipate the eventual Fed pivot. However, it doesn't appear that we're at that point just yet.

Next, let's check the charts of crude oil and copper. As you can see below, neither of these two commodities appear to have bottomed.

ESY 2 2022 OCT

Crude Oil WTI

HG222 2022 OCT

Copper

So, as the Fed continues to tighten and other key commodities continue to trend lower, it’s clearly too soon to sound the "all clear" for COMEX gold. That day is coming—but it's not here yet—as you can see below:

GC222 2022 OCT

Gold

The only possible bright spot at present is coming from COMEX silver. How can that be, you ask, given that silver is down over 20% year-to-date too? Well, COMEX silver led gold and the mining shares lower, beginning in April and worsening in May. Perhaps, then, COMEX silver will turn and lead prices back higher once the recovery begins? Perhaps. And you can see some signs of a possible bottom below as price has found some stability over the past 90 days or so. Any move before year end that takes price back above $21 should set us up for a nice rally in 2023.

SIZ22 OCT 2022

Silver

So look: the Fed WILL pivot again, and they will do so soon.

For now, though, we'll just continue to acquire physical metal at these ridiculously low digital prices as we wait for lower nominal rates, negative real rates, and a restart of QE in 2023.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.07K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.