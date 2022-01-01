By Bill Miller IV, CFA, CMT
In the third quarter of 2022, the Miller Income Strategy returned -7.34% (net of fees) versus a -0.68% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Every market environment is unique for its own reasons, but the current one is special for the severity and persistence of negative returns across asset classes, most notably the “safest” assets.
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index is comprised of investment-grade bonds in the US with a par value outstanding of at least $100 million and with at least one year until maturity. Its holdings include everything from government debt to asset-backed securities and corporate bonds, with the effective idea being a representation of the investment-grade US bond market.
Prior to this year, the index only had one occasion since inception in 1976 with three consecutive calendar quarters of negative returns – the third and fourth quarters of 1979 followed by the first quarter of 1980, causing a cumulative loss of 12.6%. The past three quarters of negative performance have eclipsed that period with a total loss of 14.6%.
The last time US bonds lost value for three consecutive quarters actually marked a multi-decade turning point for inflation and the bond bear market. Is it possible that the most recent string of unprecedented bond volatility and bad returns could mark the end of a shorter bond bear market and a broader return to the centuries-long pattern of falling interest rates?
No one knows, but it seems unlikely given today’s fundamental backdrop. Unemployment is still at a five-decade low, and while tightening financial conditions and an economic slowdown are contributing to a pullback in asset prices and a pause in the housing market, the US still has too little housing.
Soaring mortgage costs have put an interlude in home price appreciation, but home prices are still up more over the past six months than it costs to finance a house for a full year at today’s 30-year fixed rate, even after the cost has risen to a two-decade high. Recent data also show that rents have gone up at the same rate over the past twelve months as it costs to finance ownership of the asset.
Moreover, while the Fed is hiking the cost of money, the lower bound of the Federal funds target rate at the time of this writing is 3.00%, and the market expects it to go to 3.75% in two weeks. It is an oversimplified but instructive exercise to compare this cost of money to the rate at which things that cost money are going up, and it suggests the Fed could still be “behind the curve.” People often criticize the Fed for being “backwards-looking” and citing trailing-twelve-month figures instead of focusing on leading indicators.
However, the most up to date (but still trailing) information is often under-reported because of the one-month measurement interval. If you just annualize the prior three one-month readings on core PCE (personal consumption expenditures), costs have been going up by more than money costs since June of 2020, when societal responses to COVID caused unemployment to hit 13%.
The most recent one-month reading (August) implies annualized inflation of 6.9%, while the trailing-three-month number implies a 5.0% inflation rate, both still well above the cost of money, meaning it still makes sense for those that can afford it to borrow and spend today instead of waiting until tomorrow, meaning that inflationary pressures may still be building.
How are we adjusting the portfolio to account for these conditions? We do not change our process based upon macroeconomic backdrops or predictions; rather, we look for yield trading at compelling prices relative to its future prospects with our base case being a growing economy, which tends to be the case most of the time.
A lot of the portfolio today is in smaller-capitalization stocks, which are currently trading at historic discounts to large-caps. Today’s small-cap valuation discount to the market is about the same as it was at the end of 2001, which proved to be an opportune time to buy small-caps for long-term investors.
We also own a handful of opportunistic credits that we believe are underfollowed and mispriced. Our marginal focus is always on eliminating our mistakes (of which we make many) and on increasing our allocation to names where we have additional evidence suggesting we are right. A longer-term review of the strategy’s performance history will show that forward-looking returns are always best after periods of poor performance, and we expect that today’s net asset value will eventually prove to be a good entry point. As always, we appreciate your support and remain the largest investors in the fund.
By Jack Metzger, CFA
In the third quarter, the Income Strategy fell -7.34% (net of fees), underperforming the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index’s -0.68% loss and underperforming the S&P 500’s -4.88% loss. (Exhibit 1). The strategy ended the quarter down -31.60% year-to-date (YTD), or 1,698 basis points behind the high yield index and 773 basis points behind the S&P 500.
|Time Period
|Income Strategy ((Net))
|
ML HY II
|S&P 500
|QTD
|-7.34%
|-0.68%
|-4.88%
|1-Year
|-30.14%
|-14.06%
|-15.47%
|5-Year
|-0.51%
|1.41%
|9.24%
|10-Year
|3.85%
|3.87%
|11.70%
|YTD
|-31.60%
|-14.62%
|-23.87%
|Inception (annualized since 4/2/2009)
|9.52%
|8.35%
|14.02%
|Source: Bloomberg, Miller Value Partners
|
Footnotes
1The performance figures reflect the results of the Income Strategy Composite net of management fees and certain other expenses. For important additional information about Income Strategy performance, please click on the Income Strategy Composite Performance Disclosure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
2Returns illustrated above are provided gross of fees and include cash. Additional fees not reflected in ‘Top Contributors’ and ‘Top Detractors’ include (1) a management fee paid quarterly. For more information about Miller Value management fees, please reference the Firm’s ADV.
|
Portfolio holdings may change at any time.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For important additional information on Income Strategy performance, please click on the Income Strategy GIPS Composite Disclosure. This additional information applies to such performance for all time periods.
Investment Risks: All investments are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.
The views expressed in this report reflect those of Miller Value Partners portfolio manager((s)) as of the date of the report. Any views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Miller Value Partners disclaims any responsibility to update such views. The information presented should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security and should not be relied upon as investment advice. It should not be assumed that any purchase or sale decisions will be profitable or will equal the performance of any security mentioned. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
