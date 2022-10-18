Shares of growth factor signaling specialist Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) have lost over 20% of their value during the past 3 years and are down 70% so far in 2022. In ROTY's portfolio, I sold the remainder of my position in June 2021 for a 40% loss after a "sell the news" reaction followed promising Cohort 3 data for apitegromab in SMA.
While the company has certainly experienced its share of setbacks including 25% workforce reduction in May and key executive exits such as Chief Medical Officer leaving for "other career opportunities", not to mention failure to see meaningful efficacy signal for SRK-181 in solid tumor indications as of yet, a recent revisit led me to believe the story is ripe to turn around.
In our Core Biotech portfolio we own PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), whose partner Roche is battling it out in the lucrative SMA market with Novartis' gene therapy and Ionis'/Biogen's Spinraza. To my eyes it's clear that any one of these rare disease players would love to get their hands on apitegromab if promising long term improvements in on HFSME measure translate into a phase 3 win.
Let's take a closer look to determine if readers interested in this name should enter a position in the near term.
Chart
Figure 1: SRRK weekly chart
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see share price skyrocket up to high of $60 in late 2020 after lead candidate apitegromab showed a positive effect in the mid-stage TOPAZ study in SMA. From there, shares corrected to $30 following data update and continued to slide to an ultimate low in the mid-single digits due to absence of news flow as well as lack of monotherapy signal for SRK-181 in the DRAGON study. In June, shares briefly rebounded back above the $10 level with promising data update from TOPAZ followed by oversubscribed secondary offering at $4.90/share. At the time, I thought it a bit dodgy that the company chose to access funding on the same morning as data instead of waiting for higher share price (then again, golden rule of biotech is raise funds when you can). Currently, shares are sitting on the $7 level which I think is ideal for a pilot purchase for readers interested in this name.
Founded in 2012 with headquarters in Massachusetts (~110 employees), Scholar Rock currently sports $400M market capitalization, enterprise value of close to ~$0 and Q2 cash position of $371M providing them operational runway into 2025.
However, keep in mind that June's secondary offering consisted of 16.3M shares of common stock + pre-funded warrants to purchase 25.5M shares of common stock (along with warrants to purchase 10.46M shares of common stock). Per 10Q filing, there are roughly 27.7M pre-funded warrants outstanding, so let's call that a $600M market capitalization fully diluted (which then puts resulting EV at closer to $200M).
In my original article from 2018, I pointed out value inherent in the company's unique platform technology focused on targeting protein growth factors and their receptors, namely Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGFβ). I noted that while competing drug candidates target these protein growth factors, the problem is that they do so in a systemic manner (in the whole body) which leads to significant side effects. The company hoped to overcome this obstacle by pursuing a localized effect with highly selective candidates.
Figure 2: Pipeline
Prior, I noted that Scholar Rock is unique in that the company was able to ink a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) (JNJ) before even receiving its first round of financing. Through its aforementioned platform focused on targeting protein growth factors and their receptors, Scholar Rock hopes to overcome significant side effects experienced by competitor programs by instead pursuing a localized effect with highly selective candidates. I also pointed out that access to prior funding, including Series C financing with participation from several institutional investors of note (EcoR1 Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, ARCH Venture Partners, Polaris Partners, etc), was a significant green flag.
For lead candidate apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, I stated that the program could be the first muscle-directed therapy to reverse or prevent further muscle atrophy for spinal muscular atrophy patients- importantly, it could see use as a monotherapy or in combination with standard of care. As for the market opportunity, I alluded to company estimates of 30,000 to 35,0000 SMA patients in the United States and Europe. Despite gene therapies being developed to address the underlying genetic defect in SMA, management continued to believe that addressing muscle atrophy directly would provide additional benefit to these patients. I also described SRK-015 as a ¨pipeline-in-a-product¨, as the next logical step after POC data would be to pursue development in such muscle wasting disorders as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), etc.
As if the above were not enough, I highlighted the hidden value in the firm´s preclinical TGFβ1 (with fibrosis and oncology applications) and BMP6 (preclinical animal models show increased iron bioavailability with applications in certain anemias) programs. For TGFβ1, I noted that high selectivity (no binding to TGFβ2 and TGFβ3) could help avoid cardiac toxicity associated with competitor programs. Referring to the above point about the company´s unique TGFβ1 program, the immuno-oncology setting appeared particularly attractive after preclinical studies showed selective inhibition of TGFβ1 results in increased immune system activity.
Fast forward to the TOPAZ data update call, here are a few of the highlights:
Figure 3: Patients with types 2 and 3 SMA experience major functional deficits despite improvements with nusinersen
Figure 4: Pooled analysis shows sustained increases in HFMSE at 24 months from the non-ambulatory TOPAZ cohort receiving background nusinersen
Figure 5: Evidence of dose response further supported by data from low to high dose switch
Figure 6: Continued increase in RULM observed at 24 months
Figure 7: SAPPHIRE phase 3 design
Figure 8: DRAGON phase 1 POC study designed to evaluate SRK-181's ability to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $371M as contrasted to research and development costs of $32.1M along with G&A expenses of $11.1M. Quarterly net loss rose by about 50% to $44M, so that estimated runway into 2025 sounds about right. Accumulated deficit to date was $376M per annual report, which seems reasonable considering the company has run a 3-year OLE study and is in the middle of a pivotal phase 3 study in SMA (along with oncology trial now nearing efficacy portion of the study).
As for institutional investors of note, Artal International owns 19.4% stake and Redmile Group owns 9.9% stake. Keep in mind that investors in the recent financing included Invus, Polaris Partners, Redmile, Samsara BioCapital, and other institutional investors (purchases reflected in insider buying activity).
As for relevant leadership experience, recently appointed CEO Jay Backstrom served prior as Executive Vice President, Research and Development at Acceleron Pharma (acquired by Merck in late 2021 for $11.5B). I find it interesting (green flag) that he chose Scholar Rock as his next venture. Chief Operating and Financial Officer Ted Myles served prior as CFO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Ocata Therapeutics. Otherwise, it seems like leadership lineup lacks depth and that could be a negative factor to consider. On board of directors, we find managing partners of Samsara Capital, ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Venture Partners. It's interesting to see President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Akshay Vaishnaw on the board as well.
Moving on to executive compensation, we can see cash portion of salary on the lower to mid end of typical range. Stock and options awards also appear standard (perhaps on the high side for former President and CEO Stuart Kingsley).
Figure 9: Compensation table
As for nuggets of information from the ROTY community, DomAlt questions the relevance of apitegromab considering it has not been tested yet with Zolgensma and Evrysdi which are taking considerable share in the SMA market. The big question here being whether the drug is arriving way too late or not.
As for IP, patent portfolio is extensive with issued patents projected to expire well into the 2030s (excluding patent term adjustments or extensions). Scholar Rock has 26 pending patent families across multiple programs including 15 having matured into US issued patents. Collectively, there are 203 national or direct utility applications pending or issued.
As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), keep in mind that the company does not own facilities but instead relies on third-party manufacturers (perhaps increases supply risk).
As for competition, last year Roche announced initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating anti-myostatin antibody RO7204239 in SMA patients. In terms of indirect competition, Biogen continues expanding their SMA pipeline with antisense oligonucleotide BIIB115 (may have the potential for extending dosing intervals). Also, Cytokinetics has completed a phase 2 clinical trial with reldesemtiv (fast-skeletal muscle troponin activator).
To conclude, with a proven new CEO at the helm and encouraging TOPAZ open label results in hand, not to mention bolstered balance sheet with key healthcare funds on board, it seems like Scholar Rock could be set to turn the corner in the next 12 to 24 months. Prior data along with trial design and inclusion criteria of SAPPHIRE study lead me to believe it has a higher probability of success with primary completion date of June 2024 per clinical trials gov website. Also, corporate presentation reminds us of the potential for interim analysis opportunity when ≥ 50% of patients in main efficacy population have completed 12 months.
On the other hand, we have yet to see a convincing efficacy signal for SRK-181 in the DRAGON study for solid tumor indications, so I remain skeptical until we start seeing actual responses (especially in patients who have failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy).
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, SRRK is a Buy. One potential strategy could be to purchase small pilot position and wait for either SRK-181 to report actual clinical responses in the DRAGON study or for SAPPHIRE readout to loom closer before adding exposure to one's position.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I will wait for further clarity on SRK-181's potential in oncology via DRAGON data updates in 2023 (strengthen thesis if we see activity, discontinued if they fail to see responses). From there, I can see the case for us accumulating a position here when SAPPHIRE readout is closer.
As for risks, delays in the clinic would weigh heavily on shares as they key milestone is phase 3 readout in SMA. SRK-181 could be discontinued in the clinic if responses in solid tumor patients are not observed. Competition in the SMA space should not be discounted and investors should keep an eye on progress for Roche's RO7204239 as well (primary readout December 2026).
Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. While I post research on many companies that interest me, in ROTY (clinical stage) and Core Biotech (commercial stage) portfolios I own just 15 or fewer names in order to focus on stories that are highest conviction for me.
Take a 2-Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Biotech Community!
This article was written by
Founder of ROTY (Runners of the Year), a 500+ member community of biotech investors & traders focused on the intersection of value and accelerating clinical momentum.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.
Comments