Best Contrarian Investment Idea Competition: The Winners

Oct. 20, 2022 12:00 PM ET
SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
111 Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the three winners of our recent Best Contrarian Investment Idea Competition.

Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in our Best Contrarian Investment Idea competition beginning the last week of September. We received more than 100 submissions! Each author presented compelling arguments, but unfortunately, we could only pick 3 winners.

The Winners

1st Place: Dole: Poised For a Major Rebound, by contributor Fishtown Capital

2nd Place: It's A Great Time To Buy Macy's Stock, by contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg

3rd Place: Reitmans: Pay 1.0x P/E For The Operating Business And The Cash Stack, by contributor Double S Capital

1st Place receives an award of $1,000, 2nd Place receives an award of $750, and 3rd Place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers. Our 1st place winner, Fishtown Capital, will receive an additional reward: the opportunity to chat with our CEO and Founder David Jackson!

Next Contest

For those who didn't place, don't worry. We've already announced our next competition, which is Top ex-U.S. Stock Pick. This contest runs until November 7, 2022.

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
111 Followers
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.