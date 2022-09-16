HJBC

Amazon Shows Short-Term Weakness, but Strengths Could Start in 2023

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a strong performer as a stock for many years, but this year has been very challenging for many investors. Based on forward-looking fundamentals, upper strength will likely continue next year. I think short-term holding is wise based on technical analysis and other hints.

Long-Term Fundamentals Looks Exceptionally Strong

Growth

Growth is a mixed story, with declines and growth to note. Revenue and profit have been quite varied since 2017.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.308 0.309 0.205 0.376 0.217 Gross profit growth -0.400 2.305 0.252 0.261 -0.296 EBIT growth -0.019 2.025 0.171 0.575 0.086 Operating income growth -0.019 2.025 0.171 0.575 0.086 Net income growth 0.279 2.321 0.150 0.841 0.564 EPS growth 0.290 2.188 0.141 0.819 0.577 Click to enlarge

Enterprise

The critical stock price and market cap metrics have shown strong upward strength since 2017.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Symbol AMZN AMZN AMZN AMZN AMZN Stock price 71.891 83.521 93.534 160.310 143.978 Number of shares 9.600 B 9.740 B 9.880 B 10 B 10.120 B Market capitalization 690.154 B 813.499 B 924.116 B 1.603 T 1.457 T Enterprise value 707.558 B 805.244 B 911.438 B 1.645 T 1.537 T Click to enlarge

Forward-looking estimates look strong moving into next year. All critical metrics show momentum could strengthen up until 2026. As a result, profit growth and cash flow per share are expected to accelerate. This momentum is impressive for a company with a market cap size of more than a trillion dollars.

Yearly Estimates 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 521,154 598,344 684,114 767,116 875,413 EPS 0.02 2.25 3.74 5.27 7.40 P/E Ratio 5,898.26 51.33 30.95 21.94 15.63 EBIT 15,130 30,142 49,805 70,647 96,274 EBITDA - 88,504 113,030 141,783 180,975 Net Profit 523 24,549 38,754 55,436 77,838 Net Profit Adjusted 21,141 36,954 56,096 65,604 89,597 Gross Income 224,503 264,222 312,998 347,159 397,660 Cash Flow per Share 6.31 8.56 11.34 12.82 18.67 Free Cash Flow -1,819 26,230 56,329 77,592 122,635 Free Cash Flow per Share -0.15 2.41 6.13 9.53 11.76 Book Value per Share 15.24 18.58 25.15 30.15 - Net Debt 15,351 -9,278 -47,833 -86,812 -181,088 Research & Development Exp. 66,475 74,755 83,506 84,155 94,330 Capital Expenditure 61,092 60,687 61,745 65,566 59,340 Selling, General & Admin. Exp. 168,711 156,392 145,262 111,016 - Shareholder's Equity 150,316 191,330 249,367 323,834 439,693 Total Assets 455,317 515,053 595,453 652,473 816,119 Click to enlarge

Technical Analysis Shows Weakness Short Term

Fibonacci

The Fibonacci orange trend line marks a time to place a stock order. In this case, the current stock price is far from when it crosses the trendline. So is it not worth taking up AMZN positions while your capital is tied up until the stock reverses?

Fibonacci AMZN (Custom Platform)

MACD

Another way to confirm a market entry is to use MACD, where the stock price crosses through the zero line. This MACD line is much closer to this compared to the Fibonacci trendline. Is this a more reliable indicator for market entries than the Fibonacci trendline? I think it might be best to use this indicator to measure a market entry.

MACD AMZN (Custom Platform)

RSI

Always remember that RSI could be used to measure when to exit a position. An exit can occur as the stock price approaches the Oversold condition in the RSI. Amazon is currently oscillating between undersold to oversold conditions.

RSI AMZN (Customer Platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

The results of this Monte Carlo simulation show most predicted paths point up versus down for future stock pricing moves. Therefore, it might be wise to use the technical indicators mentioned above for timing market entries and exits.

Monte Carlo AMZN (Custom Platform)

Regression

The 30-day predicted red regression line shows an upward stock pricing move. In past reports, it has been shown not to use this indicator exclusively to time the stock price. Therefore, this report overlays many analytic techniques used in this report.

Regression AMZN (Custom Platform)

Risk Shows Sell

Analyst Recommendations

There appears to be an overwhelmingly current strong sell recommendation on Amazon, which the Technical Analysis supports. However, long-term forward guidance shows strong buy momentum starting into the latter half of 2023.

Interval Recommendation Buy Sell Neutral One month Strong_Sell 1 16 9 One week Strong_Sell 1 17 8 One day Sell 5 11 10 Click to enlarge

Insider Stats

These stats can benefit us with insight into what capital firms and even Amazon executives are doing. For example, as you can see, in August and September months they were mostly selling stock during this period.

This matches with the majority recommending a solid sell.

Unnamed: 0 X Filing Date Trading Date Ticker Insider Title Trade Type Price Quantity Owned Delta Own Value 1 M 2022-09-16 17:12:07 2022-09-14 AMZN Selipsky Adam CEO Amazon Web Services S - Sale $127.94 -1,020 115,663 -1% -$130,499 2 M 2022-09-01 16:58:32 2022-08-30 AMZN Selipsky Adam CEO Amazon Web Services S - Sale $128.60 -1,020 116,683 -1% -$131,170 3 nan 2022-08-23 17:50:33 2022-08-22 AMZN Herrington Douglas J CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores S - Sale $134.25 -7,448 1,111,194 -1% -$999,873 4 D 2022-08-23 17:37:46 2022-08-22 AMZN Olsavsky Brian T SVP, CFO S - Sale+OE $135.55 -16,720 48,962 -25% -$2,266,396 5 D 2022-08-23 17:31:47 2022-08-22 AMZN Zapolsky David SVP S - Sale+OE $134.25 -8,360 68,620 -11% -$1,122,351 6 D 2022-08-23 17:25:56 2022-08-22 AMZN Reynolds Shelley VP S - Sale+OE $134.23 -3,480 122,436 -3% -$467,125 7 D 2022-08-17 16:53:14 2022-08-15 AMZN Jassy Andrew R Pres, CEO S - Sale+OE $142.29 -23,620 1,967,343 -1% -$3,360,817 8 DM 2022-08-17 16:46:00 2022-08-15 AMZN Selipsky Adam CEO Amazon Web Services S - Sale+OE $142.41 -12,820 117,703 -10% -$1,825,634 9 nan 2022-08-17 16:37:19 2022-08-16 AMZN Zapolsky David SVP S - Sale $145.01 -10,480 60,260 -15% -$1,519,688 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

It seems AMZN is a short-term sell when looking at market analysis or insider selling. I would not invest in AMZN at this point but wait until the MACD or Fibonacci trendline indicates an opportunity for timing reasons. You can also use RSI to time your exit if you are a day trader. As hinted by the forward-looking guidance that its fundamentals show, the timing for a buy-and-hold investment could start sometime in the second half of 2023. As a result, I would put a hold on this stock for now but recommend a substantial buy as the price potentially increases sometime next year.