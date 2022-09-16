Amazon: Short-Term Sell, But Possible Buy And Hold Next Year (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 20, 2022 1:19 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Quant Labs Research
Summary

  • Current fundamentals show weakness, including insider activity selling AMZN over the last few months.
  • Current technical analysis shows short-term weakness while artificial intelligence shows strong uptrends.
  • Forward-guiding fundamentals indicate long-term, predictable growth in profit and revenue.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon Shows Short-Term Weakness, but Strengths Could Start in 2023

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a strong performer as a stock for many years, but this year has been very challenging for many investors. Based on forward-looking fundamentals, upper strength will likely continue next year. I think short-term holding is wise based on technical analysis and other hints.

Long-Term Fundamentals Looks Exceptionally Strong

Growth

Growth is a mixed story, with declines and growth to note. Revenue and profit have been quite varied since 2017.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.308

0.309

0.205

0.376

0.217

Gross profit growth

-0.400

2.305

0.252

0.261

-0.296

EBIT growth

-0.019

2.025

0.171

0.575

0.086

Operating income growth

-0.019

2.025

0.171

0.575

0.086

Net income growth

0.279

2.321

0.150

0.841

0.564

EPS growth

0.290

2.188

0.141

0.819

0.577

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Enterprise

The critical stock price and market cap metrics have shown strong upward strength since 2017.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

AMZN

AMZN

AMZN

AMZN

AMZN

Stock price

71.891

83.521

93.534

160.310

143.978

Number of shares

9.600 B

9.740 B

9.880 B

10 B

10.120 B

Market capitalization

690.154 B

813.499 B

924.116 B

1.603 T

1.457 T

Enterprise value

707.558 B

805.244 B

911.438 B

1.645 T

1.537 T

Source: Financial Modelling Prep Estimates

Forward-looking estimates look strong moving into next year. All critical metrics show momentum could strengthen up until 2026. As a result, profit growth and cash flow per share are expected to accelerate. This momentum is impressive for a company with a market cap size of more than a trillion dollars.

Yearly Estimates

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

521,154

598,344

684,114

767,116

875,413

EPS

0.02

2.25

3.74

5.27

7.40

P/E Ratio

5,898.26

51.33

30.95

21.94

15.63

EBIT

15,130

30,142

49,805

70,647

96,274

EBITDA

-

88,504

113,030

141,783

180,975

Net Profit

523

24,549

38,754

55,436

77,838

Net Profit Adjusted

21,141

36,954

56,096

65,604

89,597

Gross Income

224,503

264,222

312,998

347,159

397,660

Cash Flow per Share

6.31

8.56

11.34

12.82

18.67

Free Cash Flow

-1,819

26,230

56,329

77,592

122,635

Free Cash Flow per Share

-0.15

2.41

6.13

9.53

11.76

Book Value per Share

15.24

18.58

25.15

30.15

-

Net Debt

15,351

-9,278

-47,833

-86,812

-181,088

Research & Development Exp.

66,475

74,755

83,506

84,155

94,330

Capital Expenditure

61,092

60,687

61,745

65,566

59,340

Selling, General & Admin. Exp.

168,711

156,392

145,262

111,016

-

Shareholder's Equity

150,316

191,330

249,367

323,834

439,693

Total Assets

455,317

515,053

595,453

652,473

816,119

Source: Business Insider

Technical Analysis Shows Weakness Short Term

Fibonacci

The Fibonacci orange trend line marks a time to place a stock order. In this case, the current stock price is far from when it crosses the trendline. So is it not worth taking up AMZN positions while your capital is tied up until the stock reverses?

fibonacci amzn

Fibonacci AMZN (Custom Platform)

MACD

Another way to confirm a market entry is to use MACD, where the stock price crosses through the zero line. This MACD line is much closer to this compared to the Fibonacci trendline. Is this a more reliable indicator for market entries than the Fibonacci trendline? I think it might be best to use this indicator to measure a market entry.

macd amzn

MACD AMZN (Custom Platform)

RSI

Always remember that RSI could be used to measure when to exit a position. An exit can occur as the stock price approaches the Oversold condition in the RSI. Amazon is currently oscillating between undersold to oversold conditions.

rsi amzn

RSI AMZN (Customer Platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

The results of this Monte Carlo simulation show most predicted paths point up versus down for future stock pricing moves. Therefore, it might be wise to use the technical indicators mentioned above for timing market entries and exits.

monte carlo amzn

Monte Carlo AMZN (Custom Platform)

Regression

The 30-day predicted red regression line shows an upward stock pricing move. In past reports, it has been shown not to use this indicator exclusively to time the stock price. Therefore, this report overlays many analytic techniques used in this report.

regression amzn

Regression AMZN (Custom Platform)

Risk Shows Sell

Analyst Recommendations

There appears to be an overwhelmingly current strong sell recommendation on Amazon, which the Technical Analysis supports. However, long-term forward guidance shows strong buy momentum starting into the latter half of 2023.

Interval

Recommendation

Buy

Sell

Neutral

One month

Strong_Sell

1

16

9

One week

Strong_Sell

1

17

8

One day

Sell

5

11

10

Source: TradingView

Insider Stats

These stats can benefit us with insight into what capital firms and even Amazon executives are doing. For example, as you can see, in August and September months they were mostly selling stock during this period.

This matches with the majority recommending a solid sell.

Unnamed: 0

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

1

M

2022-09-16 17:12:07

2022-09-14

AMZN

Selipsky Adam

CEO Amazon Web Services

S - Sale

$127.94

-1,020

115,663

-1%

-$130,499

2

M

2022-09-01 16:58:32

2022-08-30

AMZN

Selipsky Adam

CEO Amazon Web Services

S - Sale

$128.60

-1,020

116,683

-1%

-$131,170

3

nan

2022-08-23 17:50:33

2022-08-22

AMZN

Herrington Douglas J

CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores

S - Sale

$134.25

-7,448

1,111,194

-1%

-$999,873

4

D

2022-08-23 17:37:46

2022-08-22

AMZN

Olsavsky Brian T

SVP, CFO

S - Sale+OE

$135.55

-16,720

48,962

-25%

-$2,266,396

5

D

2022-08-23 17:31:47

2022-08-22

AMZN

Zapolsky David

SVP

S - Sale+OE

$134.25

-8,360

68,620

-11%

-$1,122,351

6

D

2022-08-23 17:25:56

2022-08-22

AMZN

Reynolds Shelley

VP

S - Sale+OE

$134.23

-3,480

122,436

-3%

-$467,125

7

D

2022-08-17 16:53:14

2022-08-15

AMZN

Jassy Andrew R

Pres, CEO

S - Sale+OE

$142.29

-23,620

1,967,343

-1%

-$3,360,817

8

DM

2022-08-17 16:46:00

2022-08-15

AMZN

Selipsky Adam

CEO Amazon Web Services

S - Sale+OE

$142.41

-12,820

117,703

-10%

-$1,825,634

9

nan

2022-08-17 16:37:19

2022-08-16

AMZN

Zapolsky David

SVP

S - Sale

$145.01

-10,480

60,260

-15%

-$1,519,688

Source: OpenInsider

Conclusion

It seems AMZN is a short-term sell when looking at market analysis or insider selling. I would not invest in AMZN at this point but wait until the MACD or Fibonacci trendline indicates an opportunity for timing reasons. You can also use RSI to time your exit if you are a day trader. As hinted by the forward-looking guidance that its fundamentals show, the timing for a buy-and-hold investment could start sometime in the second half of 2023. As a result, I would put a hold on this stock for now but recommend a substantial buy as the price potentially increases sometime next year.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

