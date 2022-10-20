The Chart of the Day belongs to the electric components company Richardson Electronics (RELL). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/7, the stock gained 14.00%.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.
The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; pre-owned CT systems; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. It serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers.
The company's products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Wall Street
|Not Covered
|-
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.93
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B-
|B
|-
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|-
|Profitability
|B-
|C+
|-
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|-
|Revisions
|A+
|-
|-
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RELL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments