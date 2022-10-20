A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electric components company Richardson Electronics (RELL). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/7, the stock gained 14.00%.

RELL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; pre-owned CT systems; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. It serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company's products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

94.61+ Weighted Alpha

97.07% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

11 new highs and up 54.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.20%

Technical support level at 21.37

Recently traded at $22.23 with 50-day moving average of $16.72

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $302 million

P/E 16.30

Dividend yield 1.10%

Revenue expected to increase 15.80% this year and another 11.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 32.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst has 1 buy opinion on the stock

The Analyst's price target is $26.00 and is presently at $22.23

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 57 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 9 to 0 for the same result

2,210 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Technology Distributors

Ranked Overall

55 out of 4715

Ranked in Sector

7 out of 642

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 9

