Claims Take A Seasonal Dip

Oct. 21, 2022 9:35 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.42K Followers

Summary

  • It was a good week for jobless claims as the seasonally adjusted number fell 12K to 214K versus last week’s downward revision to 226K.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were also lower as might be expected for the current week of the year.
  • As we highlighted last week, roughly a third of the rise in national claims last week was thanks to Florida which was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Man is filling in Unemployment claim form.

designer491

It was a good week for jobless claims as the seasonally adjusted number fell 12K to 214K versus last week’s downward revision to 226K. That compares to forecasts that were expecting claims to rise further to 233K. At current levels, claims remain healthy and within similar levels to the pre-pandemic range.

Initial jobless claims

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were also lower as might be expected for the current week of the year. Historically, the current week of the year has consistently seen a brief break in the Q4 seasonal uptrend in claims.

With that occurring again this year, claims are impressively strong. The only two years in which the comparable week has seen a lower reading in the non-adjusted number were 1969 (155K) and 1968 (151K).

Initial jobless claims

As we highlighted last week, roughly a third of the rise in national claims last week was thanks to Florida which was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian. One week later, claims in that state improved albeit they remain elevated and account for a disproportionally large drag on the national claims number.

We would note, that the current hurricane-related spike is similar in size to the fall of 2017 when there was a historically damaging hurricane season (the year of Hurricanes: Harvey, Irma, and Maria).

Florida Initial jobless claims

Turning to continuing claims, which are lagged an additional week to the initial claims number, the picture remains unchanged versus recent months. Claims are historically strong at 1.385 million and much lower than initial claims.

Continuing jobless claims

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.42K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.