Oct. 21, 2022
Quant Labs Research
Summary

  • Vale is a diverse metal producer that will generate slow and steady profits over the next four years.
  • Revenues are expected to grow approximately 50% over the next four years, while net profit growth should be much higher. This is a wise investment for a buy-and-hold investor.
  • With an outperformance sustainability rating, it would expect the top 2 most prominent asset managers of Blackrock and Vanguard would show potentially long-term investment into Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is a Brazilian mining company that produces a well-diversified set of metals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver. It is a company that proves to have slow and steady growth leading into 2026. As they must reduce debt when needed, this is a profitable company in the long run, no matter when a global slowdown occurs.

Fundamentals kicked into high gear since 2021

Growth

As you can see, there is a mixed story of these significant growth metrics, but since 2020, operating growth income and net income have gotten stronger. Therefore, it is essential to see the earnings price per share grow as it has increased over the last two years.

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

EBIT Growth

0.550

0.094

-0.890

7.221

1.554

Operating income growth

0.550

0.094

-0.890

7.221

1.554

Net income growth

0.383

0.246

-1.245

3.900

3.598

EPS Growth

0.377

0.245

-1.250

3.879

3.611

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Enterprise

It is fair to say Vale has not crashed compared to other stocks in the basic materials category. Moreover, there have been no stock dilutions since 2017, which retains the quality of this stock. Finally, Vale reduced debt substantially last year.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Stock price

12.990

12.590

12.010

16.150

15.580

Number of shares

5.195 B

5.126 B

5.128 B

5.130 B

5.130 B

Add total debt

24.967 B

18.967 B

19.367 B

20.108 B

13.782 B

Minus cash and cash equivalents

4.328 B

5.784 B

7.350 B

13.487 B

11.721 B

Enterprise value

88.126 B

77.723 B

73.608 B

89.469 B

81.985 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

These forward-looking metrics show guidance up to 2026. For a basic materials firm, the strength of the earnings per share starts in 2023. Also, the profits before income tax depreciation amortization strengthen with solid growth between 2023 and 2026.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

521,154

598,344

684,114

767,116

875,413

EPS

0.02

2.25

3.74

5.27

7.40

P/E Ratio

5,898.26

51.33

30.95

21.94

15.63

EBITDA

-

88,504

113,030

141,783

180,975

Net Profit

523

24,549

38,754

55,436

77,838

EPS (Non-GAAP) ex. SOE

0.53

2.19

3.76

5.34

7.54

EPS (GAAP)

0.02

2.25

3.74

5.27

7.40

Total Assets

455,317

515,053

595,453

652,473

816,119

Source: BusinessInsider

Risk Fairly Low for Long Term Investors

Sustainability

It is vital that large-cap stocks, especially those in mining, receive outperforming sustainability ratings. If the company's ESG rating is not favorably rated, it will be hard to get funded by the two largest asset managers, Blackrock and Vanguard. Their large-cap competition will most likely have these outperforming ratings as well.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

14.8

Peer count

54

Governance score

9.89

Total ESG

30.28

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

OUT_PERF

Environment score

5.59

Source: Yahoo Finance

Price Target

The pricing target from market analysts did not start until May 2021. This indicator helps understand the number of analysts tracking this stock based on interest from their stock research firm's clientele. The critical highlight is how the target and actual prices are not far apart. More trading analysts should pay attention to the stock and the potential upward momentum in price as more folks invest in this possible hot stock.

price target vale

price target vale (custom platform)

Shorting Volume vs. Trading Volume

Another important indicator is how shorting volume measures up against total volume. As you can see, shorting has been relatively consistent, with half of the total trading volume over the years. Trading volume could start to build with an expectation of a rise in stock price. One should see a reduction in trading volume with more longing volume, confirming an increase in price expectation.

Vale shows that approximately half of all trading volume is consistently shorted with competitors in its sector. It also shows no expectation of Vale's stock price falling or sudden rise in stock price.

short vs trading volume vale

short vs trading volume vale (customer platform)

Recommendation

As shown before, common market analyst recommendations can be a factor in pricing. Of course, it is never 100% accurate, but an overwhelming number of analysts have a sell recommendation over daily to monthly time frames. As a result, there are concerns for short-term traders, including day traders but not investors who hold stocks over longer time horizons.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

SELL

3

12

11

One week

SELL

3

13

10

One day

SELL

3

14

9

Source: Trading View

Technical Analysis Patience Will Show Optimal time For Investment

Fibonacci

The Fibonacci orange trend line shows that the price has more to move before a confirmed market entry of Vale stock can occur. Although this may take a while as we move into 2023, it could be expected that a market entry could occur sometime as the stock price starts to move above the Fibonacci trendline.

fibonacci vale

fibonacci vale (custom platform)

RSI

This indicator is used for critical technical analysis to show relative overbought or undersold stock conditions. As you can see, it oscillates between the two states where we need to wait until a market entry or exit can occur with the technical indicator assistance of the MACD line or Fibonacci trendline.

rsi vale

rsi vale (custom platform)

Prediction via AI with Short Term Slight Uptrend

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo prediction paths show a slight trend up versus a downtrend. This indicates that the stock price of Vale is expected to enter an uptrend in the next few weeks. The normalized distribution is split evenly between the probability of the price moving up or down.

monte carlo vale

monte carlo vale (custom platform )

Regression

The 30-day red regression line forecasts hint at a flat condition which could be an accurate move based on other analysis techniques.

regression vale

regression vale (custom platform )

Conclusions results in a miner with confidence with steady profit

Unlike other miners who are pure players in metals like gold or copper, Vale has been a decent profit generator over a long time. This is an outstanding stock owned by buy-and-hold investors. As a result, I would give Vale a buy rating. I recommend looking for miners similar to Vale with a diverse mining portfolio to avoid the high risk of pure-play metal miners like gold or copper.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research
Quant Labs Research
103 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

