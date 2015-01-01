Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery and pantry items in the United States and internationally.

Since early 2022, this company has been able not only to outperform the S&P 500, but also the entire consumer staples sector. How has this been possible? Is it still worth buying The Hershey Company or is it too late? In this article I will try to answer these two questions.

Why did The Hershey Company overperform the S&P 500?

The main reason this company has not collapsed in this 2022 is because of its soundness. During a bear market, investors are concerned about the future performance of the economy, and they prefer to invest in companies with steady and reliable cash flows rather than in unprofitable companies that still have a lot to prove. There is a rapid shift from a "risk on" phase to a "risk off" phase, in which less risky assets are favored at the expense of riskier ones. This trend explains why technology companies have suffered the most since the beginning of the year, while "boring" consumer staples have fared well. However, one aspect remains to be clarified. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), representative of the consumer staples sector, has lost 10% YTD, not bad compared to the S&P 500, but The Hershey Company has performed much better. What are the reasons for this divergence? There are several, but the main one in my opinion lies in the different profitability that The Hershey Company has compared to its benchmark sector.

In terms of profitability this company is far better than most consumer staples out there, and what's more, today's results are also better than its historical average. The company not only has better profit margins than its competitors, but they are also improving over time.

The net income margin is 16.76%, while the sector median is only 4.88%.

Return on Total Capital is 18.45%, while the sector median is 6.18%.

EBIT margin is 26.34%, while the sector median is 12.42%.

Basically, on $100 in revenues, The Hershey Company has a net income of $16.76 while an median company in the consumer staples sector generates only $4.88 in net income. So it is not surprising why it has performed better than the S&P 500 in this complicated market phase. The margins look more like a tech company rather than one that sells snacks.

Moreover, this company has a 100-year history and has gone through dozens of recessions and managed to come out stronger than before.

Looking at its financial performance during one of the worst financial crises in history, it is not surprising why investors decided to bet on this company again in 2022. Back then, revenues and profits increased every year and the Return on Capital remained extremely high. Just as in the past, the company is operating without too many problems in this 2022.

The Hershey Company H1 2022

In the first half of this 2022 The Hershey Company achieved 17.6% revenue growth over last H1 2021. In particular, the 93.3% growth achieved by salty snacks stands out, a signal that the acquisition of Dot's Pretzels for $1.2 billion is paying off.

It must be said, however, that despite the significant increase in revenues, operating income remained almost unchanged. All the additional costs derived from inflation and supply chain could not be passed on to consumers, which is why profitability deteriorated. In any case, compared to the sector average, The Hershey Company's margins remain well above.

The Hershey Company H1 2022

Focusing on Q2 2022 growth, the results are even better. Revenues increased by almost 20%, and salty snacks by 99.9%, of which 71.6% from the acquisition of Dot's Pretzels. In addition, since the company sells 90% of its products in the U.S., the appreciation of the dollar against major international currencies did not weigh heavily on the income statement, which was the case for many consumer staples that export a big portion of their products. The latter was another major plus point that caused The Hershey Company to outperform the S&P 500.

Finally, like most consumer staples, The Hershey Company also issues a dividend. From this chart we can see that free cash flow largely covers the dividend payout, which moreover has been growing for 12 years. To date the dividend yield is 1.60% and its sustainability is not in question.

Is it worth buying The Hershey Company now?

Despite the kind words so far my answer to this question is probably no, it is not worth buying The Hershey Company at this price. The fact that this company is among the best within its sector does not imply that it is always worth buying because it cannot be overvalued. I am not questioning the company, but the price at which it is trading.

A first indication of overvaluation is given to us by the dividend yield. Its average value over the past 10 years is 2.11%, currently we are on 1.60%. Since the dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend divided by the price per share, a lower than average value is due to either a higher price per share or a lower dividend. However, The Hershey Company's dividend yield is consistently upward, so only too high a price justifies such a low dividend yield. I would wait for the dividend yield to reach at least 2% before buying this company.

The second aspect that leads me to postpone a purchase is the excessively high price multiples. As a reliable and very profitable company, The Hershey Company has always had high multiples despite its slow growth; in fact, suffice it to say that in the last 10 years the lowest P/E has been 20x. Paying a "premium" for this company I think is fair, but one should not go overboard. Comparing current multiples with those of the past, the result is an overvaluation that is also quite marked.

The current P/E is 28.92x, in line with the average P/E over the past 10 years. However, it should be considered that from 2015 to 2017 this ratio had reached abnormal levels that increase the historical average. In any case, considering the P/E from 2018 onward, the current one is among the highest.

The current EV/EBIT is 23.29x while the historical average for the last 10 years is 17.98x. We are very close to the high of 25.47x, which is why I believe that sooner or later there will be a return to the historical average. The growth expectations of this company remain the same as in years past, which is slow but steady; therefore, I do not see why it should be trading at higher multiples.

Even considering future cash flows, the result does not change. The NTM Market cap/ Free cash flow is 33.43x, far above the 10-year average of 25x. Whatever multiple is considered signals an overvaluation relative to past values. I could be wrong, but I personally do not find it reasonable to pay such high multiples for this company, even though I value it highly.

To conclude the overvaluation topic, let's take a look at the RSI, one of the most widely used technical indicators. Currently, around 70 points, we are in an overbought zone, which is why I expect a retracement in the coming months. From both a fundamental and technical point of view, I have been unable to find any motivation to buy this company. At the same time, however, shorting it would make little sense. The company is very solid, so it would be too great a risk compared to the potential gains. My strategy in this regard is simply to wait until the price multiples reach levels of undervaluation relative to the historical average, and at that point I think about building a position over time. Currently there are many opportunities in the market, so focusing too much on buying this company at this price just because it is outperforming the S&P 500 in 2022 I consider it an avoidable mistake.

I like the company, I don't like the price at which it is trading.