Synopsys: An Outperforming Software Stock With A Reasonable Valuation

Oct. 21, 2022 3:47 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)IGV
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Software equities have gotten crushed this year amid rising interest rates and turmoil in key regions of Asia.
  • One large-cap player has weathered these storms well over the last year.
  • With a good business model less reliant on global economic strength, the stock could hold up well.
  • With impressive relative strength and some defined trading levels, the shares look like a buy.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Are you in search of a potential winner in the software space but want to avoid taking extreme risk? One large-cap player with somewhat predictable sales could be your play.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed both the Software ETF (IGV) and the broad market (SPY) in the last year. Impressively, it's up 55 percentage points on IGV over the past 52 weeks. Is there more relative upside ahead for this large-cap? Let's find out.

Software Sinks, But Synopsys Shares Holding Up

Software Sinks, But Synopsys Shares Holding Up

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Synopsys is the largest provider of electronic design automation ('EDA') software and tools used to design, verify, and layout semiconductor chips and electronics systems. Synopsys is also the 2nd largest supplier of semiconductor intellectual property, and a recognized leader in the nascent market for tools and services which help to improve the security and quality of software code for a wide variety of enterprises.

The California-based $44.3 billion market cap Software industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a high 44.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Synopsys has been a resilient company amid surging interest rates that have hurt so many software stocks. Moreover, exposure to China is an obvious headwind. Still, shares have simply traded sideways for much of the last year, not to downplay the steep 24.6% pullback off its 2022 peak. What's helped the fundamental case for SNPS is its solid recurring revenue stream model that has proven to be durable during the downturn. Increased government investment into semiconductors would be bullish for the firm while a macro global recession would certainly pose significant bearish risks.

On valuation, BofA analysts see earnings growing sharply this year while moderating to a still-strong pace in 2023 and 2024. The Bloomberg consensus outlook is even more sanguine on SNPS's per-share profits. Does that EPS growth warrant a lofty valuation to the tune of 38x next year's bottom line? With a high EV/EBITDA multiple and low free cash flow yield, it indeed looks pricey. Seeking Alpha shows a reasonable 1.8 forward PEG ratio. Overall, the valuation looks fair.

Synopsys Earnings, Valuation, And Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Synopsis: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q4 earnings date of Wednesday, November 30 after market close. The calendar is light aside from that.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Synopsys has been rangebound between $255 and $391 since the middle of last year. Notice in the chart below that the stock exhibited a bearish RSI divergence at the turn of the year before shares fell hard to their 2022 low in May. Then a bearish false breakout took place above $380 back in August. Sellers seem to pounce when the stock rallies to the upper $300s.

On the downside, there's support in a zone between $255 and about $270. The stock has bounced sharply off that level in the last several days. Being long here with a stop under $255 makes sense. A slightly lower stop could also work, given a bit of a false breakdown in May, too. For now, a good risk/reward trade looks to be long shares and selling on an approach of the upper $300s.

SNPS: A Tradeable Range and Relative Strength

SNPS: A Tradeable Range and Relative Strength

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Synopsys is a growth stock in the volatile software industry, but its sales model is a bit different from some others. More reliable revenue streams help to buffer against cyclicality. The valuation is not cheap, but not expensive either given the growth. Its chart is also not a screaming buy but sets up for a decent risk/reward.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.61K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.