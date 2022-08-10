COVID disruptions and protracted industry-wide supply chain constraints were key themes in 2Q22 for the electric vehicle ("EV") and broader auto sector. However, the situation has rapidly evolved away from said themes after production volumes staged a rapid recovery in June after China lifted lockdown orders in key production hub Shanghai, with focus zeroing-in on potential implications from a deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") during 3Q22.
While supply chain constraints remain a lingering factor that has been gating production volumes, consensus points to continued easing, though not as substantial as expected - specifically, component and raw material supply/demand is not expected to find a meaningful balance until mid- to late-2023 or 2024 given much of the supply chain is still under development while the EV market is ramping up at a rapid pace. Easing supply constraints are further corroborated by gradual improvements to inventory levels reported by automakers. But auto sales remain muted q/q, flashing early warnings of demand destruction amid a looming economic downturn.
As mentioned in our 2Q22 EV preview, investors will continue to focus on management commentary on inflationary pressures and recession risks in the upcoming earnings season for clues on OEMs' near-term growth and profitability trajectory. Given valuation multiples across the EV sector have come down substantially in the first nine months of the year with no immediate catalyst in sight to stage a rebound, any signs of real demand destruction in the near-term would make it harder for investors to justify any bullishness under the current risk-off environment for equities.
The sector's fragility is further corroborated by weakness observed recently in Tesla's stock (TSLA) after it missed 3Q22 delivery and revenue expectations, and Rivian stock's (RIVN) short-lived rally after reiterating its full-year production guidance. Declines in shares of their Chinese counterparts, including NIO (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) were even sharper, as they grapple with potential demand risks amid a slowing Chinese economy, as well as roadblocks to their respective international aspirations given intensifying geopolitical tensions. Even the cohort's latest rally following supportive commentary from Chinese President Xi last weekend failed to sustain momentum, underscoring elevated investors' angst over China's rapidly deteriorating economy.
Let's take a deeper look into the Chinese EV market, which currently boasts the best penetration rate and commands the largest share of global EV sales. While EV demand in the region continues to outpace supply availability by wide margins, China's near-term macroeconomic outlook - which has been stifled by stringent COVID restrictions and a property crisis - remains a key focus area in the coming months as deteriorating consumer confidence could very reasonably drive a deceleration in order book growth, even with the help of financial incentives aimed at shoring up the sector.
China's passenger vehicle sales continue to recover from 2Q22 lows observed during the height of the region's COVID outbreak and ensuing lockdowns. Power disruptions during August in Sichuan province resulted in a 1.5% m/m decline in passenger vehicle sales during the month, but recovered quickly with no material impact to quarterly volumes. To put that into perspective, wholesale production volumes in China fell only 2% y/y during the week of August 22 to 28 when the power cut was implemented, and resumed swiftly the week thereafter to a 45% increase y/y.
EV sales continued to take the lead on new car registrations - representing a record 28% penetration in August and 31.8% in September - with favourable policy support being a key driver of take-rates still, especially given rising prices at the pump. Domestic brands drove more than half of September's EV sales, with premium EV makers accounting for about a third of volumes, beating "mainstream joint venture brands" led by foreign legacy automakers.
Increased production capacity recently announced by Chinese EV maker NIO with start of productions at its new NeoPark manufacturing hub, and Tesla with its completed upgrades at Giga Shanghai are expected to make a more evident contribution to China EV output volumes in 4Q22 and through 2023. However, it is currently uncertain whether accelerating take-rates observed through 3Q22 will continue as China's economic growth slows.
Ramping up investments in innovation and technology was a key theme in a speech by President Xi during the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress that kicked off last weekend. This underscores "expectations that more supportive policies" will be implemented to boost development of sectors core to the country's economic and emissions reduction goals, including EVs:
The commitment to tech and green sectors looks strong, meaning these sectors are the rare darlings with favourable government policies.
While the remarks lifted sentiment in Chinese EV stocks earlier this week, it was insufficient to overcome broader concerns over the central government's unwavering commitment to COVID Zero, which has been a significant drag on China's economic growth this year. The muted response to supportive policy packages aimed at salvaging China's latest property sector slump has also added to investors' angst, as it points to a looming macroeconomic crisis in the region that risks stalling demand in the Chinese EV market.
This means more Chinese EV makers will not only be focused on domestic growth in the near-term but also making inroads across fast-expanding overseas markets for EV adoption. Following earlier expansion of reputable home-grown Chinese auto brands like MG Motor (owned by SAIC Motor) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF/OTCPK:BYDDY) to overseas markets, which pioneered local demand for China-built cars across Europe and the U.S. in recent years, many more Chinese EV upstarts have started to follow their footsteps in recent years - today, Chinese automakers have penetrated 5% of the European EV market, and is expected to account for 9% to 18% of Europe's total EV sales by mid-decade.
Looking ahead, investors will not only be focused on the domestic growth prospects of up-and-coming Chinese EV makers like NIO, Li Auto and XPeng, but also on their overseas expansion progress. Diversification and growth of global market share would be key to supporting the respective stocks' longer-term valuations, as well as their competitive stance against global peers like industry leader Tesla, and China's auto leader BYD.
3Q22 Production and Deliveries: NIO delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter (+29% y/y; +26% q/q), underscoring a rapid recovery from earlier production challenges stemming from COVID disruptions, as well as positive progress on ramping up output at its new facility at NeoPark.
The company's newest offerings, including the ET7 sedans and ES7 SUVs built on its newer higher-margin NT 2.0 platform, continued to demonstrate acceleration in terms of both productions and deliveries. More than 8,500 ET7s were delivered in the third quarter despite protracted supply chain constraints that included a shortage of casting parts in July, making positive progress from 6,749 units delivered in the second quarter and 163 units in the first quarter. NIO also recently began customer deliveries on the ET5 sedan, with third quarter results including revenues generated from the sale of 221 units of the model. The results highlight NIO's strength in navigating through protracted industry-wide supply chain bottlenecks, while also partially compensating for the near-term increase in new vehicle and new facility (i.e. NeoPark) ramp-up costs with increasing sales of its more profitable models.
Key Focus Areas:
Financial Forecast: Although we had previously expected NIO's valuation to benefit from improved demand sentiment in China, and the removal of a regulatory/delisting risk overhang, it seems that looming macroeconomic concerns paired with intensifying geopolitical tension are near-term challenges to the stock which cannot be ignored. As such, we are revising the 12-month PT for NIO from $27 to $17 (constant currency from previous coverage: $19), which would represent upside potential of 55% based on the shares' last traded price of $10.97 on October 20.
The PT is computed through a discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis that draws on our latest fundamental forecast for NIO, adjusted for its actual 3Q22 delivery progress as well as recent developments surrounding its demand and cost environment. The analysis assumes a perpetual growth rate of about 3% (previous forecast: 5%) and WACC of 9%, which is consistent with China's longer-term economic expansion rate as well as NIO's capital structure and risk profile.
3Q22 Production and Deliveries: Li Auto delivered 26,524 vehicles in the third quarter (+62.5% y/y; -8% q/q), outperforming its revised guidance of 25,500 vehicles (original forecast 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles) citing acute supply chain constraints. August was an outlier - the company had only delivered a little more than 4,500 vehicles during the month, compared to preceding output monthly volumes between 20,000 and 30,000 vehicles. And in September, the company delivered 10,123 units of the newest L9 SUV during the model's first full month of sales; meanwhile, the legacy Li ONE SUV sales dropped from more than 10,422 units in the beginning of the second quarter to merely 1,400 units by September. The results have drawn investors' concern that the L9 - alongside the roll-out of the L8 and L7 SUVs later this year and in 1Q23, respectively - is starting to "cannibalize" demand for the Li ONE, which already boasts positive gross margins averaging 22% in 1H22.
Key Focus Areas:
Financial Forecast: Despite concerns over Li Auto's sales mix and related impact on its profit margins over coming months as it begins customer deliveries on the remainder of the L-series, we remain optimistic that the company will be able to achieve GAAP-based net income sooner than its domestic peers. Specifically, Li Auto's experience in ramping up productions, and earlier focus on a single-vehicle business model has allowed it to scale its operations better, albeit slowing its market share gains compared to peers like NIO and XPeng which boasts multiple models and services various vehicle segments. We are projecting narrowing operating and net losses over the next two years as the company's R&D spending remains elevated to support the roll-out and ramp-up of the L-series models, with nominal net income realization of about RMB 166.5 million by the end of next year and auto sales driven operating profit of RMB 3.3 billion by 2024.
On the valuation front, we are maintaining a conservative view given the same external headwinds faced across its domestic EV peers - namely, macroeconomic deterioration, regulatory overhang, and geopolitical risks - as well as protracted supply chain constraints that appear more acute to Li Auto relative to peers. Applying a perpetual growth rate of about 3% to our DCF analysis for Li Auto - which is similar to the one applied for NIO to reflect its operating environment - and WACC of 9.5% to account for the company's greater risk profile and highly leveraged capital structure, we are setting a base case PT of $18 (constant currency from previous coverage: $20) for the stock. This would represent upside potential of 16% based on the shares' last traded price of $17.30 on October 20.
3Q22 Production and Deliveries: XPeng delivered 29,570 vehicles in the third quarter (+15% y/y; -14% q/q), slightly outperforming its guided range of 29,000 and 31,000 vehicles. The company started its first batch of customer deliveries on the all-new G9 SUVs in September after reservations began in August, marking its initial foray in the best-selling vehicle segment. However, consistent m/m delivery declines across all of its models during the third quarter is starting to raise concerns of whether the company is inadequately handling the roll-out and ramp-up of output after adding the G9 to its line-up (i.e. operational and cost inefficiencies), while also increasing worries over demand risks as consumer sentiment in China wanes.
Key Focus Areas:
The G9 makes a key differentiator for XPeng against rivals within the increasingly crowded Chinese EV landscape. From a technology perspective, the G9 boasts the fastest charging speed - the vehicle is built on XPeng's newest "XPower 3.0 powertrain", which features an 800-volt battery pack that can add more than 120 miles of range in under five minutes. The G9 also features XPeng's next-generation "XPILOT 4.0" advanced driving assistance system, which leverages best-in-class software enabled by "NVIDIA DRIVE Orin-X" chips (NVDA). As discussed in a previous coverage, the combination of newly introduced technological features in XPeng's newest SUV accordingly puts it on par with competitive offerings observed in rival EV makers, such as NIO's "Power Swap", which switches out a dead battery for a fully charged one in under three minutes, and "NIO Autonomous Driving" ("NAD"), which also leverages the "NVIDIA DRIVE" platform.
Source: "XPeng: Moment of Truth"
Financial Forecast: Adjusting our previous forecast on XPeng for its actual 2Q22 results and 3Q22 deliveries, we are forecasting vehicle sales of RMB 30.3 billion by the end of the year with anticipation for volumes to pick up in 4Q22. Specifically, the assumption is consistent with anticipated pent-up demand before the end of year for all Chinese EV makers due to pulled-forward consumer purchases before the EV subsidy ends on December 31, barring any material disruptions to productions/supply chains given the region's fluid COVID situation. Paired with expectations for the continuation of cost patterns observed in 1H22 to support continued R&D developments (e.g. XPILOT 3.5 / XPILOT 4.0), alongside impact from near-term inflationary pressures that have been partially offset by the y/y increase in higher-priced sales (by value and by volume), the company is expected to experience increased net losses from RMB 4.9 billion in 2021 to RMB 7.8 billion in 2022.
Drawing on the above fundamental forecast, we are placing a near-term PT of $11 on the stock, which has been downward adjusted from the previous PT of $36. The significant downward adjustment to valuations is the result of increasingly prominent external and internal operating headwinds, spanning company-specific risks over demand and inadequate sales mix impact on margins, as well as macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that are weighing on the broader Chinese EV sector's valuation multiples.
While battered valuations across Chinese EV stocks today - primarily NIO, Li Auto and XPeng - could imply a compelling entry opportunity, external factors such as regulatory and geopolitical risks harbingers further volatility over coming months. This is especially true given the rapidly deteriorating global economic growth outlook, which has already been weighing on market sentiment this year, hence the violent selloff observed across almost all industries.
Until each of NIO, Li Auto and XPeng can address and resolve internal issues that investors are raising concerns over - whether it is demand risks, cost and operating inefficiencies, supply chain constraints, and/or a lack of clarity on forward strategies to gain market share / achieve profitability - and external headwinds subside, the stocks' valuations will likely find difficulty in sustaining momentum.
