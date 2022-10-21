AT&T (NYSE:T) submitted a much better than expected earnings sheet for the third quarter that included better revenue and earnings per-share than projected and strong net additions in the booming 5G and fiber businesses. For those reasons, shares of AT&T soared 8% yesterday. Additionally, the company generated $3.8B in free cash flow in the third quarter which is more than enough to cover the dividend which costs AT&T approximately $2.0B a quarter. Since AT&T did not cut its free cash flow guidance for FY 2022, I believe AT&T continues to represent deep value for dividend investors!
AT&T submitted a strong earnings report yesterday that saw the telecom beating Wall Street's expectations both on the top and the bottom line. AT&T generated $30.0B in revenues in Q3'22 which was $179M better than the forecast. Earnings were reported at $0.68 per-share compared to a prediction of $0.61 per-share.
The earnings report sent shares of AT&T up to 10% higher before they ended the day about 8% in the green. The reason for the price surge was that AT&T managed to present a strong financial quarter that erases concerns about the telecom's dividend sustainability. Key to the company's strong performance is the fiber business which is where AT&T is growing extremely fast and acquiring a lot of new customers.
In the third quarter, AT&T had 338 thousand fiber net adds which showed an increase of 49 thousand acquired customers compared to the year-earlier period. According to AT&T, the third quarter was the second-best quarter ever for AT&T's fiber business regarding customer acquisition and the eleventh straight quarter of net adds exceeding 200 thousand.
The third quarter brought AT&T's fiber subscribers to a record 6.9M, showing an increase of 1.2M new subscribers compared to last year. At the same time, AT&T managed to sign up new subscribers in the postpaid phone business as well: 708 thousand new net adds were reported for Q3'22.
Possibly the biggest take-away from the earnings report was that AT&T managed to cover its quarterly dividend payment of approximately $2.0B with free cash flow. AT&T reported $3.8B in free cash flow in Q3'22 on total operating cash flow of $10.1B. The dividend payout ratio, based off of free cash flow, was 53%, indicating that AT&T has no issues covering its dividend.
AT&T confirmed that it is planning for $14.0B in free cash flow for the current fiscal year. January through September, AT&T's business operations generated a total of $5.9B in free cash flow. To meet its guidance for FY 2022, AT&T is looking at $8.1B in free cash flow in Q4'22. Since AT&T did not cut its guidance, the company appears to believe that it will indeed achieve its free cash flow target which is reducing uncertainty for investors.
AT&T, based off of free cash flow, is still cheap, despite the stock surging almost 8% yesterday. Working with $14.0B in free cash flow this year and considering that the telecom has a market cap of $119B, the stock is trading at a P-FCF ratio of 8.5 X. Based off of earnings, AT&T is trading at 6.7 X FY 2023 earnings. Shares of AT&T and Verizon (VZ) are both cheap as investors widely expected both companies to see weaker free cash flow this year due inflation pressuring consumers with their bill payments.
I believe that AT&T's dividend risks are exaggerated. The telecom covered its dividend payment in the third quarter and business momentum in 5G and fiber strongly indicates that AT&T is on the right track. The company also didn't cut its free cash flow outlook for FY 2022, meaning AT&T continues to plan with $14B in free cash flow this year. What would change my mind about AT&T is if the company failed to meet its free cash flow target badly in Q4'22.
AT&T's third quarter earnings report showed that the rebound is finally here. Key business momentum in postpaid and fiber indicates that AT&T's stock price has fallen too far and that investors have turned too bearish on the stock. Since AT&T covered its dividend with free cash flow easily in the third quarter, I believe the stock has continual rebound potential. The yield of 6.6% remains highly attractive for defensive dividend investors and I don't see AT&T cutting its dividend any time soon!
