Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is an advertising company with very mixed reviews. Quantitative indicators and 1 Wall Street analyst see it as a beaten down stock ripe for recovery but technical and fundamental indicators don't agree with that. Since the Barchart Trend Spotter signaled a Sell on 9/15 the stock dropped 23.26%.

HHS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Harte Hanks, Inc. operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides strategic guidance to help clients to plan and execute omni-channel marketing programs; audience identification, profiling, segmentation and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation services; and outsourcing marketing operations solutions. It also offers customer experience management services comprising interact and resolve consumer concerns across hardware and software platforms, healthcare benefit plans, and recalls or a myriad of other customer service issues; CRM and digital transformation solutions to create meaningful customer interactions by connecting content between agent or AI-driven interfaces and web-based self-help tools and community forums; and intelligence-based B2B solutions that understand audiences and their behaviors, and then inspire and drive action to deliver results. In addition, the company provides product, print-on-demand, and mail fulfillment solutions, such as printing on demand, managing product recalls, and distributing literature and promotional products; custom solutions to engage audiences, target customers, support conferences, and appreciate employees; and third-party logistics and freight optimization services. It primarily serves B2B, consumer brand, financial services, retail, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

8% technical sell signals

20.55+ Weighted Alpha

41.94% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter sell signal

Below its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11.42% loss in the last month

Relative Strength Index 34.88%

Technical support level at10.12

Recently traded at 10.21 which is below its 50 day moving average of 13.13

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $74.5 million

P/E 6.42

Revenue expected to increase 3.30% this year and another 5.60% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 3.40% this year, increase by only .60% next year and continue to decline at an annual rate of 18.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

A Wall Street analyst has a strong buy opinion on the stock

Analysts price targets are from 20.00 to 22.00 with an average of 21.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 51 to 15 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 16 to 5 for the same result

4,360 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Value Line analyses the stock a little differently.

Performance of price 2 - above average

Technical Price performance in the next quarter 3 just average

Safety 4 below average

Financial Strength C++ very average

Price Stability 10 very low

Price Growth Persistence 5 way below average

Earnings Predictability 15 way below average

3-5 Year price target 2.00 - 4.00 which is way lower to what Wall Street expects

Price appreciation potential a negative 61% - 81%

Total annual rate of return a loss of 21% - 34%

Seeking Alpha Ratings:

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Communication Services

Industry

Advertising

Ranked Overall

147 out of 4715

Ranked in Sector

3 out of 251

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 31

My Conclusion: Seeking Alpha's quantitative indicators are very high on this stock but only one Wall Street analyst agrees with them. Value Line and many economists are predicting a near term recession and if that prediction holds true many companies usually cut their advertising budgets first. If you are on the fence, put the stock on your watch list and buy in when and if the economy strengthens and companies begin to fund their advertising budgets. The chart below should tell you when the stock's price begins to turn to the upside:

HHS Price vs 30 day turtle channel

Author's Note: I usually get out of any stock that drops 20% off its near term high. HSS has a near term high at 17.88 so I would have been out with a stop loss at 14.30