Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is an advertising company with very mixed reviews. Quantitative indicators and 1 Wall Street analyst see it as a beaten down stock ripe for recovery but technical and fundamental indicators don't agree with that. Since the Barchart Trend Spotter signaled a Sell on 9/15 the stock dropped 23.26%.
Harte Hanks, Inc. operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides strategic guidance to help clients to plan and execute omni-channel marketing programs; audience identification, profiling, segmentation and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation services; and outsourcing marketing operations solutions. It also offers customer experience management services comprising interact and resolve consumer concerns across hardware and software platforms, healthcare benefit plans, and recalls or a myriad of other customer service issues; CRM and digital transformation solutions to create meaningful customer interactions by connecting content between agent or AI-driven interfaces and web-based self-help tools and community forums; and intelligence-based B2B solutions that understand audiences and their behaviors, and then inspire and drive action to deliver results. In addition, the company provides product, print-on-demand, and mail fulfillment solutions, such as printing on demand, managing product recalls, and distributing literature and promotional products; custom solutions to engage audiences, target customers, support conferences, and appreciate employees; and third-party logistics and freight optimization services. It primarily serves B2B, consumer brand, financial services, retail, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
Value Line analyses the stock a little differently.
Seeking Alpha Ratings:
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.81
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B
|B+
|-
|Growth
|A
|A-
|-
|Profitability
|A-
|A
|-
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|-
|Revisions
|A+
|A+
|-
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
My Conclusion: Seeking Alpha's quantitative indicators are very high on this stock but only one Wall Street analyst agrees with them. Value Line and many economists are predicting a near term recession and if that prediction holds true many companies usually cut their advertising budgets first. If you are on the fence, put the stock on your watch list and buy in when and if the economy strengthens and companies begin to fund their advertising budgets. The chart below should tell you when the stock's price begins to turn to the upside:
Author's Note: I usually get out of any stock that drops 20% off its near term high. HSS has a near term high at 17.88 so I would have been out with a stop loss at 14.30
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
