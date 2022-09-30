Andrzej Rostek

Morningstar's US Sustainability Moat Focus Index uses Sustainalytics' ESG research to assess a company's financial risks associated with the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Morningstar® US Sustainability Moat Focus IndexSM combines Morningstar's recognized equity research process of identifying companies with long-lasting competitive advantages and attractive valuations with Sustainalytics' industry-leading ESG research. The Index focuses on three proprietary ESG criteria when selecting companies for inclusion: ESG Risk, Controversy, and Carbon Risk. Here we will explore the Sustainalytics Carbon Risk Score.

Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index Methodology

How Sustainalytics Determines the Carbon Risk Score and Rating

Sustainalytics assesses a company's financial risks associated with the transition to a low-carbon economy and assigns a Carbon Risk Rating. The Carbon Risk Rating is forward-looking in nature and is derived from an evaluation of a company's material exposure to and management of carbon issues.

A company first receives a Carbon Exposure Score representing its sensitivity or vulnerability to carbon risks. The Carbon Exposure Score is broken down further by identifying the company's total manageable risk. This includes carbon risks that can be influenced and managed through suitable policies, programs, and initiatives. The remaining risk is considered unmanageable risk. These unmanageable risks are those that are inherent to the products or services of a company and or the nature of a company's business, which the company cannot manage. For example, an oil and gas exploration and production company will have carbon risks that simply cannot be managed away by sound policies and procedures.

The key to reducing a Carbon Risk Rating is to address manageable risks. As global carbon budgets continue to tighten, those companies that are not sufficiently managing their carbon risk may face increasing exposure to regulatory frameworks and the operational costs that come with them.

Carbon Risk Rating Components: Managed and Unmanaged Risks

Carbon Risk Rating Scale

Carbon Risk Ratings in Action

As of September 30, 2022, VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) Carbon Risk numerical score was 5.06, which equates to low risk. VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index. With its unique combination of forward-looking equity research and ESG screening, the Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index offers investors a U.S. equity strategy that seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns while mitigating ESG risks.

Bayer AG is not eligible for the Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index as a non-U.S. company.

