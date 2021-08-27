The Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) contains all the publicly listed Western and Eastern media giants, and there's plenty reason to be worried about these exposures. Advertising is how most of these companies make their money, and budgets are shrinking. Moreover, the Sword of Damocles hangs over all these companies from regulators concerned about everything from straight monopoly behavior to real public ill from the apps themselves. China is even more progressive in its crackdowns. Finally, Twitter (TWTR) is a pretty large part of the portfolio and will become more exposed to distinct regulatory action as the brand becomes associated with Musk. This fund is a pass for us.
Twitter is at the top with a 13% allocation. Let's start with them since they've been grabbing headlines. Twitter is going to be bought by Musk for $44 billion, which put a large premium on the stock. The stock has declined from that proposed price by about 10%, and this kind of volatility is pretty reasonable given the broader themes we see for these stocks. Twitter is to a large extent a public good, and it presents issues of both public health and national security. In general, the public health idea is newer but is gaining traction, and could be a source of punitive liability for a lot of these companies. Investors should watch out. But the national security concerns are very actual given Musk's risque comments about the war in Ukraine where the West supports the forces against Russia, and Musk's role in providing what has become important military and civilian infrastructure with Starlink for the war effort there. Musk's free speech campaign for taking over Twitter could be in for a rude awakening. The people who were running things before weren't so ideological that they could be faulted for a politically correct strategy, indeed, for the very reason that politics wouldn't get involved in business affairs. Plans to cut 75% of staff, who are lots of moderators and others that look to control what information spreads, will not be a popular move for stakeholders like the US government that are looking to limit Twitter's power to disseminate not only morally reprehensible content, but also malicious content that could undermine government. Volatility will further come to Twitter for the downside as Musk mobilizes funds to buy Twitter, as the deal will become less likely to go through as government stakeholders make it clear that they will not be very happy with a consortium of foreign buyers getting involved. This is all an impulse for more bipartisan efforts to damage these companies in the US. While not quite as pointed because Musk isn't involved, similar issues are swirling around for Meta (META) and to some extent for Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).
Besides Western social media platforms, the entirely insular Chinese platforms are under similar pressure. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) commands presence both as an owner of several of the world's largest social media apps, but also for gaming. The company has already been fined on antritrust issues, and their markets in gaming are viewed by state media as 'Social Opium'. When headlines around this broke billion in market value were lost off these companies. The force of regulatory pressure has brought the multiple of one of the most powerful conglomerates down to levels that you'd see for capitally intensive, cyclical businesses. These companies which concern themselves with matters that the CCP believe is a matter of public good have essentially been nationalized. Chinese social media companies account for 30% of the portfolio, and includes other lower multiple, beleaguered companies like Baidu (BIDU). Heavy anti-trust and health regulation could decimate valuations of the US social media giants as well.
Finally, most of these companies depend on advertising budgets that are beginning to contract. Social media companies are beginning to falter and this is coming as the declines in consumer confidence observed in the summer are coming to take their toll on corporate spending too. Organic growth guidance is slowing among advertising players, and the high multiples in tech are unlikely to see positive earnings surprises as the stilts get kicked from under them with lower growth assumptions.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments