I discuss the state of the current real estate market by going over some key data points from Case-Shiller and the National Association of Realtors (aka NAR).
I predict this will end in a housing collapse as defaults and evictions begin to rise, forcing the market to lower housing costs or face bankruptcies with companies offering residential and commercial real estate for sale and lease.
I also believe this is another indicator we are in a recession, along with the inverted yield curve and two consecutive quarters of negative GDP numbers.
If you are a commercial real estate investor like I am, or have a lot of REITs in your portfolio, this data could be critical to your real estate investment approach moving into 2023. Now may be the time to adjust your portfolio and look for more buying opportunities after the dust settles on the current state of the REI market.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
