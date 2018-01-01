Current Real Estate Collapse Predicting A Nasty U.S. Recession

Summary

  • Real estate had been decelerating in 2022. Now, I believe we are in the beginnings of a full-on collapse stage.
  • I use data points from Case-Shiller and NAR illustrate the point.
  • I believe that opportunities will arise after the dust settles on the current pullback.

I discuss the state of the current real estate market by going over some key data points from Case-Shiller and the National Association of Realtors (aka NAR).

Following points, along with a lot more, are having an impact:

  • Rising interest rates are eating away at affordability
  • Inflation being higher than wage rate increases is cooling demand for housing
  • Would be buyers have moved into renting, but rental affordability is also dropping fast
  • Migration patterns are away from the coasts and into the South and Midwest
  • Homebuilder sentiment index falls for a record 10th month in a row

I predict this will end in a housing collapse as defaults and evictions begin to rise, forcing the market to lower housing costs or face bankruptcies with companies offering residential and commercial real estate for sale and lease.

I also believe this is another indicator we are in a recession, along with the inverted yield curve and two consecutive quarters of negative GDP numbers.

If you are a commercial real estate investor like I am, or have a lot of REITs in your portfolio, this data could be critical to your real estate investment approach moving into 2023. Now may be the time to adjust your portfolio and look for more buying opportunities after the dust settles on the current state of the REI market.

